As I See It: Full-term pregnancy is not an entirely benign condition

As a retired board-certified physician trained in critical care medicine and whose practice covered almost five decades, I have seen and treated many women in intensive care for complications arising from pregnancy.

I have no special training or expertise in addressing the psychological, social and financial implications of restricting abortion access, and will limit my comments to the potential serious and even deadly complications of illegal abortion and pregnancy.

In my training at several major medical teaching hospitals in the pre-Roe v. Wade era, it was not uncommon to see women with severe hemorrhage or sepsis from illegal and often botched back-alley abortions. Many of those women died. After Roe, when safe and legal abortions became available in medical practice, it was extraordinarily rare to see such adverse outcomes.

Following the recent Supreme Court decision, unfortunately, we may see those tragic complications again.

But complications of illegal abortions are only part of the medical and health burdens of pregnancy.

Contrary to what many may believe, a full-term pregnancy is not an entirely benign condition. Pregnancy is extremely safe when modern medical care is available. But even under the best of conditions, pregnant women still are at risk of severe complications such as preeclampsia, blood clots, hemorrhage, sepsis, heart failure, and amniotic fluid embolism, which may result in intensive care unit admission, and yes, even death.

The complication and death rates for pregnant women who are Black or Hispanic, or are from poor or rural communities where availability and access to medical care is limited, are 25% to 50% higher than those of their white, urban and economically advantaged counterparts. So too are the risks increased for very young pregnant girls.

The argument has been made by abortion opponents that legal, induced abortion is a dangerous procedure. U.S. data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Center for Health Statistics, however, show that the maternal mortality rate for a full-term pregnancy is more than 50 times greater than that due to legal induced abortion.

The risks of pregnancy may be worth taking for someone who wishes to have a child or for whom one’s personal beliefs would prevent terminating an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy.

But requiring women (or preteen or teenaged girls) with an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy to carry that pregnancy to full term will cause some of them to experience complications, intensive care unit hospitalizations, long-term adverse health outcomes and deaths.

Understanding that pregnancy is not risk-free should temper the enthusiasm that anti-abortion advocates have shown as they have supported measures to criminalize pregnancy termination.

In my professional opinion, knowing the suffering caused by potentially fatal pregnancy complications, it is hard to justify forcing those risks upon someone who does not hold religious or moral beliefs objecting to induced abortion and who has an unwanted pregnancy.

There may be many other reasons that safe, legal abortion should continue to be available in the United States. To prevent the unnecessary deaths of women and girls with unplanned and unwanted pregnancies is, in my opinion, a sufficient reason to ensure continued legal access to abortion.