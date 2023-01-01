As I See It: Franchise agreement requires resolve in the New Year

It’s time for New Year’s resolutions, time to quit unhealthful habits.

On Jan. 3, our Corvallis City Council has a once-in-a-decade choice to change our relationship with natural gas. Signing a new 10-year franchise agreement with NW Natural commits us to an energy source of the past, and like a smoker with a 10-year cigarette subscription, it will be tough to quit.

A franchise agreement is simply a contract. NW Natural gets to maintain and expand its infrastructure on city property. The city receives a fee and coordinates operations. The Oregon Public Utilities Commission regulates under state laws.

While a franchise agreement is not a tool for regulating pollution, it is a tool to continue business-as-usual operations and expansion.

By approving the renewed franchise agreement, the City Council binds its own hands by granting NW Natural a contractual right to expand for the next 10 years.

We must understand the consequences of entering into a 10-year contract with an investor-owned utility. Council had no work session to learn from energy law experts. Public Works negotiated a few word changes over almost a year, took public comments in November, then deemed nearly all comments irrelevant. There was no memo on litigation risks, and questionable interpretation of contract language.

Council was asked to vote on the new agreement 12 days before the current agreement expired. The process created a false sense of urgency, disregarded public comment, obscured legal risk and avoided examining the consequences of renewing the agreement in a changing world.

We have not devoted the time, expertise and open public deliberation required to analyze alternatives and make a good decision — yet. But we still have time.

The franchise agreement deliberations are missing three major pieces of information — aside from climate change. First, the city has the right to extend the current agreement by up to 12 months (Section 14.3) without agreement from NW Natural, and in any case, existing gas service will continue under state law.

Second, natural gas is increasing housing costs. Corvallis households with natural gas heating paid an overage of $390 more on energy than households with electric heating systems in 2018, and the affordability gap is only increasing. NW Natural increased rates by 38% over the last year, and predicts residential bill increases of at least 318% by 2050.

Third, the city faces the risk of litigation if it attempts to regulate new natural gas infrastructure with the franchise agreement in place — and we know that the mere threat of litigation is enough to stop the city from acting.

On Jan. 3, council members can temporarily extend the current agreement according to its existing terms and use that time to develop alternatives. For example, Gresham passed an ordinance granting utilities a license to use the city’s right of way, rather than a franchise agreement. As a result, NW Natural sued Gresham — and Gresham won.

When I teach environmental law, we discuss a Supreme Court decision that emphasizes that public officials are not “venal or corrupt” if they recommend actions that some do not agree with.

Staff’s job is defined by direction from council and resources available to them. Council’s job is to steward resources on behalf of Corvallis residents. We have an affordability crisis and a climate crisis that demand our courage, rationality and creativity.

Just like quitting smoking, quitting natural gas is good for public health and our wallets. Let us resolve to follow an open public process, ensure that decisions are made with full information and that Corvallis maintains its autonomy, so that this new year may be a time of positive change.