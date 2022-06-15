As I See It: Don't be silent about health care

The Oregon Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care is seeking your input at a virtual community engagement session for the Willamette Valley at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25.

Don’t be silent. If you do not take part, future generations will wonder why.

Already we spend 10 times more in real dollars on health care than we did in 1960, and our foolish emphasis on employer-based health care has contributed to a loss of about 15 million jobs for lower-middle-class workers.

Added to that, the U.S. is the only industrialized country, and perhaps the only country in the world, where suicide over medical debt is a regular thing. And trends toward private acquisitions leave our locally-based health care vulnerable to takeover by out-of-state investors.

At the federal level, virtually everything done so far to address the high cost of health care in America has been to throw money at it, transferring the cost to younger people and to those with higher incomes.

Younger households, who arguably can least afford the extra burden without long-term consequences, must now pay 25 times as much for health insurance as their grandparents did at the same age, contributing to reduced home ownership, reduced savings and reduced prospects for their own upward mobility and retirement.

Through income taxes that support Medicare and Medicaid, the top 20% of earners already cover more than half of all health care cost in America. Some would argue that this is justified because they owe it to the rest of us.

But there is another argument that sees fault in a system that is mostly funded by, operated by and designed for the benefit of the investor class. We stand in danger of losing the sense that the health care system is ours.

The Affordable Care Act has helped a few people, but just like other efforts before it, the act further burdens the young and further tightens investor control over health care while continuing to increase the already high cost.

Universal health care, state funded and locally governed, could change all that. The model is refreshingly simple. All Oregon residents would pay a health care contribution, individually and through their employer, to fund universal care in Oregon. The contribution would be based on income to give everyone a fair break. Insurance premiums, co-pays and deductibles would be gone.

Hospitals and major clinics would no longer prepare a bill for each patient, but would instead contract with the state universal care system for providing care to all residents.

An actuarial firm hired to advise the task force has estimated savings of 12% to 16%, some of which could be used to provide better care to underserved populations, and shore up behavioral and rural health. The rest would be used to reduce the cost of health care for Oregonians. The promise of “Our Health, Our System” could protect local control for future generations.

The meeting for Willamette Valley residents is set for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 25, online. Further information can be found at the Oregon Health Authority website under Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care — Public Engagement Sessions.

This is your chance and your duty to learn more and to express your hopes and concerns. Showing up and speaking on behalf of yourself, your family, your business and the future of our community may be the most important thing you will do this year.

Warren George is a resident of Corvallis, and a governor-appointed member of the Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0