As I See It: Coffin Butte in a nutshell

Following up on Ken Eklund’s excellent July 17 As I See It article “Assessing Our Trash Future,” here is the current Benton County landfill situation as I see it.

There are essentially two outcomes for Coffin Butte as a landfill for Benton County solid waste over the next decade.

1) The conditional use permit applied for by Republic Services to close Coffin Butte Road is approved (by circumventing the emergency safety options of the local community and disregarding state wildlife officials’ recommendations regarding heron rookeries), thereby enabling removal of the annual 1.1 million-ton tipping cap specified in the franchise agreement. Republic is then free to dump as much trash from outside our county into Coffin Butte as it can each year, or

2) The permit to close Coffin Butte Road is denied and Republic Services is limited to the present permitted landfill footprint. This option would require Republic to begin filling the quarry area before it is fully excavated. It would also require the annual 1.1 million-ton tipping cap to remain in place, thereby markedly slowing the process of filling Coffin Butte landfill to capacity.

Either option would likely mean a 10- to 12-year site lifespan for Coffin Butte. For Benton County, this means that by 2033 or so, we must have an alternate solid waste disposal plan in place.

The big difference between the two options, in my opinion, is the first option would leave almost twice as much toxic solid waste in our county in perpetuity. With environmental regulations weakening and toxicity of products and refuse increasing, this is waste of a sort for which there are no historic benchmarks. We have no idea how to measure the risks involved.

Option 2, the less bad legally binding choice, would essentially cut this unmeasurable environmental risk in half.

In hindsight, it is obvious to me that the siting and franchising of Coffin Butte in our county was a regrettable decision. It is, however, possible to forgive this decision, as the original vision was for a local facility.

Far less forgivable are Republic’s rapid expansion to service geographically distant municipalities that has taken place since 2016, and the franchise agreement that was signed in 2020, because by that time, anyone paying attention should have known the dangers a landfill can pose. It seems unconscionable that our county chose to develop this industry when our residents’ oft-stated values are conservation and sustainability.

The time has long passed when our county should have done a comprehensive audit and analysis of this operation fueled by profit-seeking for the second-largest waste management corporation in our country.

I urge our Benton County Commissioners to oppose the expansion of the Coffin Butte Landfill. Let us now, at long last, begin to make up for lost time and resources by funding and fielding expert assistance to monitor and audit the landfill.

Let us begin to put in place a Benton County-focused plan for handling our solid waste when Coffin Butte is filled in the early 2030s — a plan that is in the interest of and consistent with the values of our county residents.