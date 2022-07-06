As I See It: Clear and present danger

For more than 30 years, we’ve watched the deliberate erosion of our democracy and a workable two-party system of governance!

The school shootings example should be obvious by now — you can’t harden schools into medieval armed fortresses where children learn in fear and wear flak jackets! Legislators playing the National Rifle Association’s fear game have turned this nation into buying more guns than whole armies possess. When you repeat a bad idea over and over — it’s called insane!

Each time tragedy has struck, we have been fogged with idiotic solutions such as arming teachers, more police in schools, special alarm systems and taking “public” out of public education. We have watched a once-respectable and working Republican Party become the home of power-hungry nutcases, disgruntled and warped Libertarians (who could never muster a legitimate party).

They gave us the Tea Party and now the Freedom Caucus, who have done nothing but protect our rich from losing their money, gated communities and golf courses.

In 1988, I heard the Republican National Committee tell our Oregon House Republican caucus the need to win the majority as part of determining the all-important redistricting that occurs every 10 years sounded like a political strategy, except how you did it.

This became obvious over the next few years with the hows, such as the wearing of the American flag on our coats, lapels or dresses (to prove we were more patriotic than the Democrats), and the need for big money flowing into campaigns. Their ultimate slogan, which rattles the halls of all government today, is, “If you ain’t with us, you’re against us.”

It was the beginning of the end of moderate discussions of legislation from school boards to climate change! Moderate Republicans, sadly, have slowly disappeared into the Independent ranks.

If there ever was a treasonable individual and major enabler, it is Sen. Mitch McConnell. Since the election of President Obama, he has wasted over 14 years obstructing all legislation vital to the wellbeing of the nation for an ironclad control of a useless group of senators.

Make no mistake, McConnell was the chief enabler of getting a functioning illiterate, self-serving president into office. A tragedy, unleashing upon the world a level of hatred and fraud we have never before seen, and leading Russia to become emboldened.

On the House side, a minority of Freedom Caucus members were able to bully their colleagues into dumping two House Speakers with very loud and well-planned outbursts.

It is simply time to clean house and defeat all of them except the brave handful who have stood up to this nonsense.

Vote out the remaining legislators when their terms expire, but in the meantime assign them to the darkest reaches of the back bench, with obscure assignments.

The most profound and scary statement heard so far in the Jan. 6 committee hearings was what retired Federal Judge Luttig warned when he said, “(F)ormer President Trump, his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy!”