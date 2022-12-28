As I See It: Building a better outcome in Benton County

Recently, Benton County Commissioner Pat Malone and I made the 330-mile round-trip journey for a tour of NORCOR — the Northern Oregon Regional Correction Facility in The Dalles — where many Benton County adults in custody are housed after sentencing.

Commissioner Xan Augerot has toured the facility multiple times in the past.

The current Benton County Jail is not adequate for a county of our size, with a maximum capacity of 40 beds. In practice, that capacity is severely limited due to gender separation, mental health needs and types of offenses. The facility was not designed to include spaces for rehabilitation and educational programs, and it has very limited space for medical services and food preparation.

The jail’s original design, coupled with the age of the building, means that renovation is not feasible. At present, half of Benton County's adults in custody are sent to correctional facilities outside the county, at a cost of more than $1 million annually.

NORCOR provides in-custody treatment and educational programs, including anger management, mental health and substance abuse treatment, parenting and educational/GED preparation.

Statistics show these programs have worked. From 2013 through 2019, the percentage of repeat offenders fell nearly 13%.

Maybe you’re asking yourself, “If NORCOR fits our needs, why do we need a new correctional facility in Benton County?” The challenge with our reliance on NORCOR is its location: 165 miles from Corvallis.

Every Tuesday and Thursday every week of the year, two sheriff’s office deputies make the 330-mile round trip drive to transport adults in custody to and from NORCOR.

The drive alone takes a minimum of more than 6 1/2 hours, with a full day including loading, unloading and processing the adults in custody. Spending two full days a week transporting them is an ineffective use of our deputies’ time and is counterproductive to our county’s climate goals.

If we want to address recidivism, we can and must do better, right here in Benton County.

Many factors contribute to recidivism, but a primary driver is a lack of connection to a loved or trusted individual to provide support. The 330-mile round trip to NORCOR is a significant barrier; keeping adults in custody in our home county makes visiting easier and allows for a smooth transition to the local continuum of care for medical or mental health support.

The sheriff’s office also rents beds from Polk County, which requires regular transport to that facility, meaning more time and resources spent transporting adults in custody.

The county’s proposed correctional facility, part of a bond measure planned for May, will include therapeutic spaces to address mental health and substance abuse issues, along with areas to offer educational and rehabilitative programs. While a larger facility and new programs will have additional operational costs, those costs will be defrayed in a number of ways.

The county’s Public Health and Safety Levy, renewed by voters in 2021, will provide funding. In addition, we will no longer have to pay more than $1 million per year to send adults in custody out of the county, and our transport deputies’ time will be reallocated back to working in the new facility.

Our goal for Benton County is to rebuild our justice system and to provide treatment and support for those who need it. A modern correctional facility, with adequate capacity for our county and dedicated areas for rehabilitation programs, will be a critical investment that will enable better outcomes for our community.

The Board of Commissioners engaged in discussions about a final bond program package at the Dec. 20 meeting and will pick up the topic in January. Public comment is invited.