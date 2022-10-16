As I See It: Being woke is no joke

Woke: a dangerous idea associated with Karl Marx to make people aware of inequalities and prejudices and work for change. It challenges the status quo.

Woke: a dangerous idea associated with Jesus to make people aware of inequalities and prejudice. Jesus challenged the status quo. Boiled down, Jesus preached and practiced being woke.

There is a movement today based on woke. As you can already tell, some view woke as communists trying to create problems for us. Others see woke as a spiritual or moral quest for solutions.

The world and every country are prejudiced and unequal. We are not unique.

Despite the problems of some, most Americans care about being part of a group and conspicuous consumption. The more we make, the more we want. Most ignore poverty, prejudice and inequality. Knowing about them can cause guilt. Helping them might hurt us.

We all pledge “with liberty and justice for all.” We pretend it’s true but know it’s a lie. It makes us uncomfortable.

Why should anyone care if we are part of a group and have lots of stuff?

Isabel Wilkerson, in her book “Caste,” suggests why we should care.

Pretend you are living in a large old house. The roof leaks. The plaster is cracked. The plumbing barely works. The porch and stairs are rotten. The foundation is sinking.

You didn’t build the house. You didn’t design it or do any labor. It’s not your fault. You didn’t cause the problem, but you're the one living with it.

It’s your problem now.

If you don’t fix the problems with this house, it will eventually collapse. On you.

Now suppose our country is like an old house with problems. We didn’t kill indigenous people, put them on reservations and take their land. We didn’t own slaves, with the right to rape, mutilate and execute. We didn’t write a Constitution that gives Montana and California an equal number of senators. We didn’t vote for Supreme Court justices. It’s not our fault everything is messed up. It’s not our fault!

No matter whose fault it is, it’s our problem. If we ignore existing problems, the United States, like an old house, will collapse. On us.

Let’s go bigger: our planet. We didn’t decide to develop chemicals that poison people and the land. We didn’t switch from plant-based to chemical-based plastic that is dissolving in the ocean and ends up in our bodies. We didn’t start climate change. No matter who started it, somebody has to fix it. That somebody should be all of us.

The earth, like an old house and our country, has serious problems. Are we going to just ignore them? Hey, we have HBO and Netflix.

Woke folks are aware of the problems and realize it’s up to them to fix things. If too many unwoke people live only within their bubble and ignore the big picture, the house, country and planet will eventually collapse. On us.

Who is trying to repair the country and the planet?

Woke folk. They are criticized, laughed at, ridiculed and punished. Some people will even write letters to editors trying to belittle those who see problems and seek to fix them. Fixing problems is un-American?

Fixing things means changing things.

The only thing constant is change. Humans resist change.

Our inspiration for change is the knowledge that problems exist and will continue to get worse until we fix them. Woke people, despite opposition, criticism and even hatred, will work together to save the country and planet.

Woke and proud.