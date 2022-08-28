As I See It: Be ‘Brigadoon’ once more

The first time I saw the musical “Brigadoon,” I was in high school.

It was a magical night, and the story added to the enchantment of my first date without a chaperone. Then in July of 2000, I drove my U-Haul truck down Highway 34 and entered Corvallis for my job at Oregon State University. I quickly fell under the allure of the university and the vibrant life of Corvallis. It seemed “Brigadoon” was not a mythical Scottish village but this university town in Central Western Oregon.

Fast-forward 22 years, and Corvallis has changed. Many of the restaurants and businesses that created the charm of the city were lost to corporate decisions. While we have a thriving riverfront area, many families have been forced to turn to e-commerce instead of local businesses. We have had to reinvent ourselves to avoid the collapse of that quality of life we so crave and protect.

Now we are in a time of strained resources for our city government; staff shortages are a genuine concern. Thankfully, our city manager had a plan to mitigate the issue: Simply allow retirees to come back into the workforce and contribute their wisdom, experience and patience to the workload. This proposal was rejected by our city council.

Add to that the controversial proposal to create a mandatory fee for an energy score required of all homeowners selling their homes. Never mind that there is inadequate staff to support such a proposal, there is also no clear idea how much the homeowners will pay. In my experience, when a program fee is estimated to be between $100 and $200, it is rare it turns out to be the lower number.

Still, the majority thinking of our city council is to enact this fee and work out the details at a later date. There seems to be a hunger to add this mandatory fee to the process of selling a home, citing there will be a one-year pause before implementation. I am left scratching my head, wondering how such a mandatory fee represents the best option.

Some complain the fee will be burdensome, particularly for those with fixed incomes and those in the bottom half of our income scales; the response being “It’s only a $100 or $200.” That is an expression of privilege that isn’t thinking about the impact to citizens when an unexpected expense of $25 is a burden on a fixed-income monthly budget.

Given the inflation rate we all have to adjust to, it seems a mandatory fee is not reflective of the welcoming and inclusive community we all claim.

Are there other means to get this energy score data? Perhaps. The seller could receive the energy usage for the previous 12 months from their service provider. There are limits to that data. Energy consumption is so individualized, based on the number of occupants, the amount of time they are actually using energy and their expectations on the percentage of their monthly budget dedicated to energy usage.

First things first. Get staffing levels up to the point of adequate service and allow fair rest for human beings serving as staff before adding any new programs. Do that, and then, and only then, nail down costs and not a range of cost. Finally, remember the power of inviting people, as opposed to pushing people to do anything. At the very least, choose a voluntary fee for this score for sellers who desire it.

Leadership 101. Be “Brigadoon” once more.