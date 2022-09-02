As I See It: Addressing school mental health is up to all of us

As youth mental health providers with a campus halfway between Corvallis and Albany and outpatient programs across the mid-valley, Trillium Family Services’ leadership appreciates the comprehensive Aug. 28 story “Mental health in schools.”

We work in more than 150 schools across Northwest and Central Oregon, with therapists embedded in the school communities, providing care to students and families within the educational setting.

Because of the close relationships we have with so many school administrators and teachers, we understand that schools have always been involved and invested in student mental health. Just a few examples:

The front office staff helping homeless families find a safe place to sleep.

The custodian noticing someone who is always sitting alone, and sharing a kind word.

The teacher who recognizes a child is being abused, and intercedes.

The coach who can tell one of the student athletes is deeply upset, and asks what is bothering them.

Teachers, staff and administrators have provided this support to kids and families in our school systems since the first schools were created. With the additional trauma everyone has faced during the pandemic, we are recognizing that we must fund this level of care and provide mental health support for both students and the school staff (who are burning out and leaving the field) who have been doing this for years.

Our embedded staff see more clearly than ever how much need every school building experiences.

So what is a way forward? School districts in this region, such as Greater Albany Public Schools, the Corvallis School District, the Jefferson School District, the Monroe School District and the Philomath School District, have partnered with the resources in the community to better understand and meet their students’ mental health and wellness needs.

Last year, several local schools offered a series of teacher education sessions to focus on understanding and supporting students’ varying mental health needs through a trauma-informed lens, and how to support and access care. Additionally, schools have partnered with Trillium to bring mental health clinicians into their schools to provide individual and family therapy, providing more options for the student and families while reducing barriers.

Prevention programs also have been requested in several schools which have a qualified mental health professional to support any student or teacher. Prevention staff members focus on early intervention through skill building and wellness techniques through groups, classroom presentations and individual check-ins as needed.

For those who argue school should be only about academic rigor, we also know from an academic and athletic performance perspective that supporting youth mental health significantly improves performance. Creating a healthy educational environment in a school is really something that falls on every single person in the building — and within the community — and always has.