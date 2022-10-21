As I See It: A parable about lines and circles

St. Peter was flummoxed again.

He was processing two potential candidates for heaven and was reviewing their earthly credentials. One claimed to be worthy of heaven because they had wisely voted for Measure 111 (that is, the state obligation to ensure that all persons living in Oregon have access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right). The other claimed to be worthy of heaven because they had wisely voted against it.

St. Peter didn’t see how he could let one person into heaven for doing something, and at the same time, let the other in for not doing the same thing, so he went off to get Jesus to sort it out.

Jesus showed up shortly, refreshed and unhurried after a walk in the garden. “What’s the fuss about?”

St. Peter started to explain, but Jesus had already struck up a conversation with the one who had voted against the measure. “So, are you a pragmatist who voted against it because it wasn’t perfect, or just afraid of cooperating with your neighbor lest someone think you are a socialist?” asked Jesus with a careful twinkle in his eye.

“Would it make a difference about whether I get into heaven?” responded the “no” voter.

But Jesus had already moved on to the one who had voted in favor of Measure 111. “Are you indecisive?” asked Jesus.

“No,” the other said. “I know exactly what I want. I want free health care for everyone; that is the opposite of being indecisive,” the other said.

“You voted to make an irrevocable constitutional law so that as a resident and taxpayer of Oregon you could sue yourself for not buying yourself free lunch? That’s indecisive. Why didn’t you just buy lunch?”

“No, that isn’t it at all,” responded the “yes” voter. “I want THEM to buy free lunch.”

“You have designed your earthly world as a series of infinitely straight lines that oppose each other. You can’t bring lines into heaven. Heaven is a circle.”

And Jesus went back to making small talk with St. Peter. “Them? Who’s ‘them’?! Are there people on earth I know nothing about?” muttered Jesus. “Say! Did you read the financial impact statement for Measure 111? The cost is indeterminate!” Jesus said with a chuckle. “What kind of people would sign a check that said ‘indeterminate’ on the amount line?”

Then Jesus instructed St. Peter to send both candidates back to earth for an “indeterminate” length of time.

“If they can work together to figure out a better health care system that serves everyone simply and justly while saving money, and if they can vote for BOTH the obligation AND the funding to back it up together as ONE package, it will be heaven on earth,” Jesus said. “Otherwise, we won’t have to process them into hell. They will already live there.”