As I See It: A crackdown on Bahá’ís in Iran

Since July 31, local members of the Bahá’í Faith have been alarmed by what the New York Times calls a “sweeping crackdown” on Bahá’ís in Iran — the country of the faith’s origin.

On Aug. 2, Bahá’ís in the northern Iranian city of Roshankouk lost their homes. Iranian government entities and local agents are using heavy earthmoving equipment to demolish these homes.

According to international news services, roads into and out of the city are blocked, anyone who challenges the agents is arrested, mobile devices are confiscated, neighbors are warned to stay in their homes and are barred from filming or photographing, and robust fences have been hastily erected to restrict access of the Bahá’ís to their own homes.

Six homes have already been destroyed. Persecutions have intensified in recent weeks, with more than 100 homes of Bahá’ís homes raided, many Bahá’ís arrested and 50 acres of land owned by Bahá’ís confiscated.

Every day brings fresh news clearly demonstrating that Iranian authorities are implementing a step-by-step plan, first through publishing blatant lies and promoting hate speech, then through raids and arrests, and now land grabs.

The Washington Post reports that “Iran offered no evidence to support the allegation of the Baha’i are doing anything illegal.”

How does this affect Corvallis and Albany? Our towns in the mid-valley include many Bahá’í refugees who fled during earlier waves of persecution and now reside in our state as teachers, medical professionals, engineers and scholars. All are now productive Americans who love and contribute to their adopted homeland, and can never return to the land of their birth, where extended families still live and practice their religion under difficult conditions.

In response to directives outlawing their faith, Bahá’ís in Iran voluntarily disbanded their local administrative bodies. If you read the Aug. 6 Interfaith Voices column “We Gather Together” by Sandi Bean, published by this news group, you will know how important their administrative structure is to the spiritual life of Bahá’ís.

And yet the Bahá’ís in Iran persevere, ever obedient to their government and guided by the strong belief in the oneness of the world’s people and that peace will override persecution.

We know that the world is listening.

In France, Agence-France Press called the current situation “a new peak” and reported that Bahá’ís “say the tenets of the faith encourage a nonconfrontational approach known as ‘constructive resilience’ and insist the Bahá’ís of Iran want to work for the good of the country and not against its leadership.”

French newspapers Le Figaro and Le Monde are also providing coverage of the situation. The BBC has reported in several broadcasts on the current persecutions, and Reuters news service has published several major pieces.

Two articles appeared in Germany’s Deutsche Welle. The Israeli media are also reporting on the persecutions, with articles appearing in the Jerusalem Post, the New Arab, and twice in the Times of Israel. An article in Le Monde of France reported these persecutions in the context of Iran’s geopolitical positioning — as did several other outlets in their reporting.

A report in the Toronto Star linked these developments to the ongoing denial of higher education and the recent disappearance of a remote-learning Iranian Bahá’í student.

Extraordinary levels of spontaneous support in Iran itself and worldwide came after a statement issued by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence on July 31, accusing Bahá’ís of “colonialism” and of “infiltrating kindergartens.”

We in the mid-valley can write in support of this beleaguered community of the faithful to our elected representatives and senators. Freedom of religion, after all, is a linchpin of our democracy.