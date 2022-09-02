Art Break Day invites Corvallis residents to slow down

This is the story of the morning in which time stood still.

On Friday, Sept. 2, the streets of Corvallis hummed with noise. Cars rushed frantically along the roadway, while pedestrians darted in and out of shops on the sidewalk. Everyone had a place to be, a schedule to stick to and an agenda to follow.

The scene was quite different on First Street and Monroe Avenue.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the area saw a steady flux of people dropping in for the 12th annual worldwide Art Break Day. On benches, participants chatted languidly together as they doodled, painted and crafted on blank white canvases.

“I think art can be very meditative and help you explore your emotions,” serendipitous participant Lila Nell said. Nell and her friend Suzy Williams had stumbled upon Art Break Day on their way to get donuts.

The event, coordinated by the nonprofit Art is Moving, involved the setup of several free artmaking stations around the world, with the goal of giving residents in those communities a chance to share and collaborate while creating.

For Corvallis locals, it also served as a reminder to detach from a culture of busyness and slow down.

“It brings me joy, peace of mind,” James Gore said. “Art is the foundation of civilization.” Gore's attendance was purposeful: He has attended Art Break Day for 11 years, ever since his move to Corvallis.

Art Break Day takes place every year on the first Friday of September, hosted internationally in multiple locations ranging from India to New Jersey. The volunteer-based event promotes the notion of artmaking as nourishing and relaxing — and a perfectly acceptable reason to pause from work.

“It’s a pretty simple idea, but we’ve noticed that it has an extremely positive impact on the community,” Lauren Sharpton, co-founding director of Art is Moving, said in a phone interview ahead of the event. “I’ve had people tell me, ‘This is exactly what I needed today, and I didn’t know that.’”

Sharpton said she first conceptualized the idea of using art to take a break in 2011. Living in bustling San Francisco at the time, she wondered how to incorporate art into her daily routine.

With colleague Lisa Rasmussen, Sharpton created “Take 5 Art Break Day,” with five sites in California. Later evolving to Art Break Day, she had no idea how rapidly the idea would take off.

By 2012, 13 sites had registered to participate in the event. The following year, Art Break Day went global.

Including Corvallis, 19 sites around the world hosted Art Break Day this year, Sharpton said. Though that number was higher in 2019 with 45 locations, the event was forced online for the past two years because of the pandemic.

Still, she anticipates momentum “is starting to come back” with the return of an in-person observance.

Amy Bauer has been helping to host Art Break Day since 2015, and she brought the event to the Washington Township Public Library in New Jersey this year. To her, the day holds the power to build new relationships with fellow community members.

“I just really like the idea of turning strangers into your friends,” she said by phone. “And there’s no pressure either because you don’t have to be there the whole time.”

Daryne Rockett, a Maine local who hosted the event for the first time in her community this year, said she has been “acutely aware” of the correlation between art and wellness for decades. Before she discovered Art is Moving, she played the harp for hospice care patients.

Reflecting on the benefits of regularly experiencing art is what propelled her to register for this year’s event, she said by phone.

“My hope is that everyone who comes gets to experience a sense of play and connection, and just feel that warmth of being together,” she said.

Sharpton said that her favorite part about the event every year is “the sweet surprise” of watching participants connect “on a human-to-human level.”

“It’s really meaningful for two strangers to sit down and make art together,” she said. “It makes us realize that we are all different, but we are also sorta all the same.”