Archaeologists dig near Van Buren Bridge; this is what they found

If you demo it and rebuild it, archeologists will come.

Researchers finished Tuesday a two-week-long excavation underneath the Van Buren Bridge, which is set to be removed and replaced, beginning in 2023.

The span over the Willamette River was built in 1913, and the Oregon Department of Transportation has deemed it seismically vulnerable in its current state.

Cultural resource and preservation laws necessitate an archeological survey be done of any state project that requires digging up land that could be historically significant.

Because of this, eight archaeologists from Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History have been excavating the area beneath the bridge, where people dumped their trash from 1910-1913.

“This is what archaeologists would call a data recovery project,” said Lexie Briggs, communications specialist for the museum. “In this case, what they're trying to do is dig up a representative sampling of what's in this dump.”

What they found

The archaeologists have found some telling items in the dumping site so far, including fragments of plates, bowls, cups, medicine and beverage bottles, brick, butchered cow bone and some Chinese ceramics. Most of the items are from 1910-1913, but some items have also been located from before and after that time frame.

There are three different stations at the dig; one station digging in the trenches, one transporting the buckets up above and one at the top sifting through the dirt.

Chris Ruiz, deputy director of Archaeological Research at the University of Oregon, said the team will know when they’re done once they reach “culturally sterile” ground, meaning no more items can be found of cultural significance.

They will take everything they found back to the lab and catalog everything, possibly even putting back together some items they found individual pieces of.

“It helps put together a story,” Ruiz said.

Briggs said one of the nice things about archaeology is its ability to tell stories that may not otherwise get told.

“Material history can sometimes tell you stories that don't get written down, stories that are from people who maybe were less privileged or less covered in history textbooks,” Briggs said. “These stories can give you a more clear view of what was actually going on.”

A crick in the ol' bottleneck

Drivers cross Van Buren Bridge as they head out of Corvallis on Highway 34. Heading out of Corvallis, three lanes downtown quickly merge into one on the bridge, which ODOT refers to as a “bottleneck to travelers and freight as it is narrow, has low clearance, and is currently weight restricted to 12 tons.”

The new bridge will be built in the same location and include two eastbound travel lanes, a bike lane and a protected bicycle and pedestrian path. There will also be improvements to the intersection of Van Buren Avenue and Northwest First Street, where a new signal will replace the current flashing yellow pedestrian crossing light.

Design and construction of the replacement bridge will cost around $72 million.

The bridge replacement has not gone without its controversies, however, as some groups are against demolishing it.

The group PreservationWORKS! believes there are alternatives to the current plan, including sliding the bridge upriver to provide a bicycle/pedestrian crossing between the Riverfront Park and the Berg Natural Area on the east side of the Willamette River, or possibly reactivating the bridge’s swivel mechanism.

The bridge was constructed with money from a bond passed in November 1912, the first bond Corvallis women were able to vote on. This and other historically significant factors are keeping some from supporting the removal and replacement project.

Corvallis city leaders attempted to take ownership of the bridge but ultimately withdrew their application.

Construction is set to begin in 2023.

