Approval delayed for permit parking zone near Albany homeless shelter

A permitted parking zone expansion in Albany is designed to curb crime near a homeless shelter, but a decision on the matter wasn’t unanimous during the Albany City Council’s Wednesday, May 25 meeting.

The vote was 5-1, with Councilor Dick Olsen against. Olsen said he wanted more discussion on the proposal. Due to his “no” vote, a second reading and second vote on the matter are needed, and the expansion of the Central Albany Parking Area will be back before the council during its Wednesday, June 8 meeting.

The Albany Police Department has noted an increase of crime in the area around the Albany Helping Hands Shelter, 619 Ninth Ave. SE. Problems tied to people parking and living in their cars on streets near the facility include littering, trespassing, drug issues and other crimes, according to city staff and the director of the homeless shelter.

The existing Central Albany Parking Area was created in 2020 near what is now the 2nd CHANCE Homeless Shelter, 1100 Jackson St. SE, when surrounding streets were having similar issues.

According to APD, the permitted parking zone led to a decrease in crime of 55% in the area.

