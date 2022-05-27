 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Approval delayed for permit parking zone near Albany homeless shelter

  • 0
Albany City Hall STOCK PIX

Albany City Hall

 Ashley Smith, Mid-Valley Media

A permitted parking zone expansion in Albany is designed to curb crime near a homeless shelter, but a decision on the matter wasn’t unanimous during the Albany City Council’s Wednesday, May 25 meeting.

The vote was 5-1, with Councilor Dick Olsen against. Olsen said he wanted more discussion on the proposal. Due to his “no” vote, a second reading and second vote on the matter are needed, and the expansion of the Central Albany Parking Area will be back before the council during its Wednesday, June 8 meeting.

The Albany Police Department has noted an increase of crime in the area around the Albany Helping Hands Shelter, 619 Ninth Ave. SE. Problems tied to people parking and living in their cars on streets near the facility include littering, trespassing, drug issues and other crimes, according to city staff and the director of the homeless shelter.

People are also reading…

The existing Central Albany Parking Area was created in 2020 near what is now the 2nd CHANCE Homeless Shelter, 1100 Jackson St. SE, when surrounding streets were having similar issues.

According to APD, the permitted parking zone led to a decrease in crime of 55% in the area.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Albany to upgrade streetlights with LEDs

Albany to upgrade streetlights with LEDs

The packed council meeting also included “If I Were Mayor” contest winners, a plea to protect local pot shops, a request for a fireworks ban, and police awards – many of which highlighted less lethal tactics that saved the lives of residents suffering mental health crises.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News