Apply now for the Linn County Sheriff's Office Citizens’ Academy

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its fall citizens’ academy.

The academy will start Sept. 14 and run through Nov. 30. Participants will meet every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be one Sunday excursion to the county firearms range and animal control.

“Our Citizens’ Academy offers a unique and detailed look into the dynamic operations of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office,” an agency Facebook post said.

The academy will introduce community members to each of the agency’s divisions and teams. Sheriff’s office personnel will teach classes and lead hands-on training activities on a variety of topics including patrol, corrections, firearms, water rescue, narcotics, traffic enforcement and more.

The minimum age to apply is 18, but those as young as 16 will be considered for the academy if they participate with a parent or guardian.

The online application can be found at https://bit.ly/3QU2UEl. For more information, contact Community Services Specialist Michael Mattingly at mmattingly@linnsheriff.org.