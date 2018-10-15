The Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center has set up temporary quarters at the community center at the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave.
The center serves homeless individuals and other area residents in need and fills a morning and afternoon gap in which shelter services are not available. The center offers snacks as well as mail service and is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
This is the second stop at the Methodist site in recent months for the drop-in center, which spent July at the church after its lease expired at the First Christian Church. The center planned to move into quarters on Southwest Second Street along with the Stone Soup meal service and the men’s cold weather homeless shelter but that plan was scuttled by community opposition. During the debate the center also spent time in a parking lot of the Grace Lutheran Church.
The drop-in center did move into the Second Street building on a temporary basis while it searched for a permanent location. The Methodist church is now the temporary location.