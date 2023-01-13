Andy's favorite photographs of 2022

A flag was presented to Kim Strahan and David Strahan, the mother and stepfather of Specialist Kenny Leisten, at the Benton County Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony held at the National Guard Armory on Monday, May 30, 2022. As a photojournalist you often see people on their best days or their worst days. This was a situation where I was not comfortable photographing this moment, but it is important to remind the public about the cost of freedom.
The crowd surged onto the field after Oregon State defeated Oregon 38-34 in the rivalry game on Nov. 26, 2022. As time wound down I rushed up into the stands to get celebration shots. Shooting from about the 30-yard-line on the new construction side I managed to get players celebrating and the two coaches meeting. Then I saw the message on the giant video screen and rushed to the other end of the stadium to get this shot.
Araceli Acosta, left, gets a hug from older sister Mariah Morales after learning she was named Youth of the Year at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis on Friday, March 4, 2022. Morales won the award in 2013. After listening to the contestants speeches I positioned myself to get their reactions as the winner was announced. Usually the emotional moment is pretty brief so getting into a position where you have good sightlines to all three candidates is key.
West Albany catcher Camden Cyrus, left, and Corvallis baserunner Gus Lerczak look at the home plate umpire to see the call. Lerczak was safe, giving the Spartans a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning of their game on May 18, 2022. We shoot a lot of baseball here, starting with the Beavers in February and ending with the Corvallis Knights in August. Covering baseball is a waiting game. Usually you get just a couple of photo opportunities per hour of shooting. Often these photos look pretty similar. That makes moments like this much more special.
Kathryn Jones Harrison gets her first look at her name on the school building as she arrives for a ceremony Thursday, May 5, 2022. The gymnasium was packed and Harrison had not yet arrived. Since the school district was not going to let me photograph any of the students faces I had positioned myself at the back. Then I decided to take a chance and ventured out in to the rain to photograph her arrival and first look at the school.
Corvallis fell 53-43 to Ridgeview in the quarterfinals of the 5A state tournament at Gill Coliseum on Thursday March 10, 2022. While shooting the Corvallis girls basketball team in the state playoffs I spotted Taylor Brasfield's brightly-colored locks and hoped I could capture a fun image. Even though it was a sad game for the team as their championship hopes were dashed, I feel like this was a fun photo.
Oregon State defeated Auburn 4-3 on Sunday June 12, 2022. OSU pitcher Cooper Hjerpe stopped to acknowledge the fans as he left the field at Goss Stadium for the last time. Hjerpe was all business in the games I photographed and this was the only time I saw him acknowledge the crowd.
Crescent Valley celebrates after defeating Wilsonville 9-3 on Tuesday May 31, 2022 to advance to the championship game. Covering high school sports often is more fun because the players and coaches are doing it for the joy of the game. Photojournalists are always looking to capture the players' emotion. In this case head coach Scot McDonald, center, appears more excited about advancing to the championship game than the players.
Back in 2001 Mark Ylen, the photo editor at the Democrat-Herald, asked me if I was interested in a part-time job as a weekend photographer. At that point I had close to a decade of experience working at newspapers in Southern Oregon, Northern California and Arizona.
Photojournalism is a great job if you are a curious person who likes to be in the front row and sometimes get a peak behind the scenes. The profession is a huge time commitment, and at the time Mark offered the job I was working full-time.
Before I could turn him down he mentioned that the staff had just switched to the new digital technology. With that comment he had me hooked. Now, just over two decades later, I am still capturing images in the mid-valley. Here are some of my favorite photographs from the past year.
1 of 91
Andy's favorites of 2021 01
Every fall I am sent to basketball practice to photograph the new players on the team. For years I have wanted to get a silhouette shot with fall colors in the background. After several years of waiting, on Oct. 20, we had a colorful fall that worked for the photo I had envisioned.
Andy's favorites of 2021 02
Part of why I enjoy my job is that I get to meet interesting people. John and Trish Borowski of Philomath are true heroes. While I was at their house photographing them preparing food to give away at a homeless camp they received a phone call. They learned they had been scheduled for vaccinations the following week.
Andy's favorites of 2021 03
My favorite part of the job is mingling in the crowd during events and capturing moments of emotion. With the pandemic in a slow phase last spring I had a rare chance to do that this year. Benny Storniolo celebrated while lining up for the graduation ceremony at Corvallis High School for the class of 2021.
Andy's favorites of 2021 04
After shooting an assignment in Sweet Home I stopped by Waterloo Park to see if I could find a photo at the playground that was recently installed. At the playground I found 4-year-old Grayson Shepard and his family who were visiting from California. After several minutes of peek-a-boo I was lucky to get this photo of Grayson.
Andy's favorites of 2021 05
We had made arrangements to be in Alex Johnson II's office to photograph as he was sworn in over Zoom as Albany's new mayor. This is normally a ceremonial gathering, but Johnson insisted that the City Council should conduct a full meeting. As I was leaving I could see him through his office window working into the evening.
Andy's favorites of 2021 06
Last spring, high school sports returned on a limited basis. Instead of a state track meet a championship meet was held in Wilsonville for the 5A schools. Most athletes left the track at the end of their race. Crescent Valley's Ava McKee hugged St. Helens' Savannah Moore after they finished first and second in the 400 meter finals. This may have been the only moment of camaraderie between athletes I witnessed at the entire event.
Andy's favorites of 2021 07
The pandemic has made things challenging for everyone. When the Corvallis School District decided to open up to for in-person learning, Wildcat Elementary School Principal Eric Beasley made time in his busy schedule to show what measures were being taken for students' safety.
Andy's favorites of 2021 08
Oregon State head basketball coach Wayne Tinkle paused for a moment before addressing the team during a time out in the Beavers Game with UC Davis on Dec. 14. After a great finish last season the Beavers are off to a rough start this year.
Andy's favorites of 2021 09
Four cars were damaged by a falling tree Wednesday morning on NE Fair Acres Drive in Corvallis.
Andy's favorites of 2021 10
The Oregon State gymnastics team was defeated 194.300-191.950 by Boise State on Friday January 15 at Gill Coliseum.
Andy's favorites of 2021 11
The Oregon State gymnastics team was defeated 194.300-191.950 by Boise State on Friday January 15 at Gill Coliseum.
Andy's favorites of 2021 12
Traffic on SW Fourth Street in Corvallis during a rare snow storm on Tuesday afternoon.