 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Andy's favorite photographs of 2022

  • 0

Back in 2001 Mark Ylen, the photo editor at the Democrat-Herald, asked me if I was interested in a part-time job as a weekend photographer. At that point I had close to a decade of experience working at newspapers in Southern Oregon, Northern California and Arizona.

Photojournalism is a great job if you are a curious person who likes to be in the front row and sometimes get a peak behind the scenes. The profession is a huge time commitment, and at the time Mark offered the job I was working full-time.

Before I could turn him down he mentioned that the staff had just switched to the new digital technology. With that comment he had me hooked. Now, just over two decades later, I am still capturing images in the mid-valley. Here are some of my favorite photographs from the past year.

Gallery: Andy's favorite photos of 2021

This has been an interesting and unusual year. One of my first assignments of 2021 was shooting Oregon State basketball, and I did so from the rafters in a nearly empty Gill Coliseum. The year wound down with a rivalry football game formerly known as the Civil War that had more than 56,000 screaming fans in attendance.

Most of the time we photograph people doing interesting things in the mid-Willamette Valley, but with the pandemic keeping people indoors, much of my year was spent photographing buildings and parking lots. We have all made the best of these interesting times this past year and I think these photos show how resilient we are.

I hope you enjoy some of my favorite photos from the past year and I look forward to photographing you all in 2022.

1 of 91