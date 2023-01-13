Andy's favorite photographs of 2022

The city of Corvallis performed a controlled burn at Herbert Farm Natural Area on Thursday. The four acre burn will assist with habitat restoration.

Peter Moore, a restoration ecologist with the Institute for Applied Ecology watches as the city of Corvallis performed a controlled burn at Herbert Farm Natural Area on Thursday. The four acre burn will assist with habitat restoration.

The Beavers Tyjon Lindsey dives for the end zone for the first score of the game. Oregon State defeated Idaho 42-0 on Saturday September 18, 2021.

Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot, left, leads U.S. Rep DeFazio, right, and state Rep. Rayfield, center, on a tour of space planned for new crisis respite center in the County Boardroom. DeFazio and Rayfield played big roles in getting the funding for the project.

A Blue Line flag flies at the Viewcrest overpass just north of Albany on i-5 as the memorial procession for OSP Sergeant John Burright passed underneath on Wednesday morning.

Eight -year-old Emily Meeks of Albany looks at some of the 250 varieties of roses while visiting Avery Park in Corvallis with her grandmother Linda Carter on Monday.

Damon Vracin with Nomad Leather is one of the vendors who set up shop in Sweet Home for the Oregon Jamboree on Friday.

Chintimini Wildlife Center executive director Sarah Spangler, left, and outreach coordinator Erika Seirup look over the white boards with the patients feeding schedules. With Wildlife rehabilitation centers closing in Eugene and Salem Chintimini Wildlife Center has become swamped. For the first time in their history they have temporarily closed their doors to new admissions.

Joshua Bourgeois grabs his cap and prepares to run when the sprinklers came on after the commencement ceremony at Lebanon High School on Tuesday June, 8, 2021.

Kimberly O'Hara, left, gets some help pinning on her cap from Kylie Steiner before their commencement ceremony at Lebanon High School on Tuesday June, 8, 2021.

Caps fly as ASB President Annie Latimer presents the class of 2021 at Lebanon High School at the end of their commencement ceremony Tuesday evening.

Marlyn Weaver, left, and Ken Stueve look at the new display panels showing the history of the Philomath area that have been added to the Horse Plaza at Skirvin Park.

Students make a batch of Gochu Cheddar at the Oregon State Creamery recently. OSU's cheese, beef jerky, honey and other products will now be sold in an online store.

West Albany's Brooke Donner finished fifth in the Girls Pole Vault at 10-00 at the 5A Invitational Track Meet in Wilsonville on Saturday May 22, 2021.

Stickers on a trash can at the exit of a walk in vaccination clinic at Reser Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Corvallis/Albany NAACP branch president, Jason J. Dorsette, spoke at a rally held at the Linn County Courthouse for Albany student Nehemiah Miller, 13, who was jumped last week by white kids calling him the n-word.

Charlene Alexander PhD and her son Alexander Leusmann, 21, spoke at a 'Humanity and Hope' gathering held at the Memorial Union Quad Tuesday evening in response to the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

From left, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis staff members Mariah Morales and Laura Orth and fellow contestant Abran MonRoy, right, congratulate an emotional Malik Brown after he was named Youth of the Year on Friday in a Zoom event at the Johnson Teen Center.

Travis Allen and Erica Baze, owners of the Biere Library, 151 N.W. Monroe Ave. in Corvallis, said opening up during the pandemic has actually been beneficial in some respects. They've been able to finely tune their food and beer offerings with less pressure, for example.

The West grandstand at Reser Stadium on the Oregon State University Campus will be demolished and rebuilt during 2022.

Special education teacher Robert Brown escorts kindergarten student Abel Lawrence from the bus to the building for the first day of in-person class at Clemens Primary School in Philomath

Five-year-old Maci Digiovannangelo has her photo taken with her father Joey on Tuesday, her first day of in-person class at Clemens Primary School in Philomath

More than 20 years after the Benton County Historical Society purchased land for the facility at 411 SW Second St., the museum opened to the public on Friday with COVID-19 capacity limits in place.

Crews work on Saturday morning to remove a tree that fell on the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department building in Avery Park during an ice storm that hit the Mid-Valley area.

The late Ed Epley's 1961 VW van, carrying Epley's body, drives past fellow peace activists outside the Benton County Courthouse in downtown Corvallis on the way to the cemetery Monday.

Fire crews at the scene of a fire at the First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op at 1007 SE Third St. in Corvallis Friday morning.

Oregon State head basketball coach Wayne Tinkle paused for a moment before addressing the team during a time out in the Beavers Game with UC Davis on Dec. 14. After a great finish last season the Beavers are off to a rough start this year.

The pandemic has made things challenging for everyone. When the Corvallis School District decided to open up to for in-person learning, Wildcat Elementary School Principal Eric Beasley made time in his busy schedule to show what measures were being taken for students' safety.

Last spring, high school sports returned on a limited basis. Instead of a state track meet a championship meet was held in Wilsonville for the 5A schools. Most athletes left the track at the end of their race. Crescent Valley's Ava McKee hugged St. Helens' Savannah Moore after they finished first and second in the 400 meter finals. This may have been the only moment of camaraderie between athletes I witnessed at the entire event.

We had made arrangements to be in Alex Johnson II's office to photograph as he was sworn in over Zoom as Albany's new mayor. This is normally a ceremonial gathering, but Johnson insisted that the City Council should conduct a full meeting. As I was leaving I could see him through his office window working into the evening.

After shooting an assignment in Sweet Home I stopped by Waterloo Park to see if I could find a photo at the playground that was recently installed. At the playground I found 4-year-old Grayson Shepard and his family who were visiting from California. After several minutes of peek-a-boo I was lucky to get this photo of Grayson.

My favorite part of the job is mingling in the crowd during events and capturing moments of emotion. With the pandemic in a slow phase last spring I had a rare chance to do that this year. Benny Storniolo celebrated while lining up for the graduation ceremony at Corvallis High School for the class of 2021.

Part of why I enjoy my job is that I get to meet interesting people. John and Trish Borowski of Philomath are true heroes. While I was at their house photographing them preparing food to give away at a homeless camp they received a phone call. They learned they had been scheduled for vaccinations the following week.

Every fall I am sent to basketball practice to photograph the new players on the team. For years I have wanted to get a silhouette shot with fall colors in the background. After several years of waiting, on Oct. 20, we had a colorful fall that worked for the photo I had envisioned.

Gallery: Andy's favorite photos of 2021

This has been an interesting and unusual year. One of my first assignments of 2021 was shooting Oregon State basketball, and I did so from the rafters in a nearly empty Gill Coliseum. The year wound down with a rivalry football game formerly known as the Civil War that had more than 56,000 screaming fans in attendance.

Most of the time we photograph people doing interesting things in the mid-Willamette Valley, but with the pandemic keeping people indoors, much of my year was spent photographing buildings and parking lots. We have all made the best of these interesting times this past year and I think these photos show how resilient we are.

I hope you enjoy some of my favorite photos from the past year and I look forward to photographing you all in 2022.