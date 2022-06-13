An uncovered covered bridge in Linn County

Renovation of Linn County's youngest and longest covered bridge is underway and these days, covered is a bit of a misnomer.

The truss, structure of connected elements, usually forming triangular units, was moved from it concrete piers to a staging area on June 2, according to Linn County engineer Kevin M. Groom.

"The main span will have major rehabilitation work performed on it while in the staging area," Groom wrote in an email. "The bulk of this work will be replacing the existing full sawn Douglas-fir lower truss chord members. The existing members are not pressure treated, and have decay along their full length."

Some of that decay is advanced, Groom wrote.

Getting the right size of structural lumber hasn't been easy — "primarily due to restrictions on harvesting old growth timber" — so an engineered wood known as glulam was chosen, he said. The glulam will be installed in the coming weeks.

While the truss is being worked on off to the side, the prime contractor Marcum and Sons LLC will be working on the approaches, according to Groom.

"They have already started, and almost completed, the removal of the approaches, including the bridge slabs and the foundations. They plan on starting to drill into bedrock next week to start the construction of the new foundations that will support the new approach spans and rehabilitated main span," he wrote.

Our wet spring has impacted the work, Groom said. The water level in Thomas Creek is higher than anticipated for this time of year, and there may be a slight delay in the foundation drilling if the levels do not recede.

