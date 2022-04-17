Along the Marys River, a beaver-human partnership grows

Kevin Goodson was done competing with the beavers.

The retiree spent days at the start of each winter pulling branches, reeds, logs and other woodsy debris from his property on Devitt Creek, about 3 miles uphill from where the Marys River intersects Highway 20 in Blodgett.

“I’m 65,” Goodson said. “I don’t want to do that anymore.”

The large rodents — beavers average 40 pounds — worked to burrow and colonize and choke the creek to fill the historic floodplains at the stream’s margins.

Goodson's work was to undo their work. Seasonal rain swells the creek and carries some of the beavers’ byproduct from gnawing, piling, patting, excavating and felling timber downstream where it snagged and became trapped at the yawning, rusted mouth of a culvert under his driveway.

That clash of land managers, human versus beaver, went on for more than a dozen years, Goodson said, before he was offered a bridge. A literal bridge.

Earlier this month, staff, board members and volunteers with the Marys River Watershed Council toured the property where Kevin and wife Sue Goodson moved in the early 2000s and where the nonprofit finally ripped out the culvert.

The Corvallis-based nonprofit funded and installed a concrete slab structure and roadway that allows more water and debris to pass below.

Kathleen Westly, the council’s project manager, pointed to the Goodsons as a success story: an example of a landowner who granted the council access to make changes to a waterway that, ideally, will help beaver and human live together without conflict.

“What you have here are pro-beaver landowners,” Westly said.

Goodson said he’s met some of the anti-beaver landowners.

The chuck-chuck-chuck

He said he can hear them at night. Not his fellow landowners. The beavers.

In the dark, when there’s no wind tearing at the firs or rain slapping at the loam of the Coast Range where it catches water and drains downhill to the Marys River, there is the chuck-chuck-chuck of beaver teeth on wood.

Mostly nocturnal, their gnawing is one of the most obvious signs they’ve been working in the creek. Goodson walked past exposed white wood and tapered, whittled-looking stumps as he searched for droppings and disturbances in creek mud that might indicate a burrow.

Once, across Devitt Creek, they had burrowed under a roadway.

Neighbors complained, he said, worried that beavers would remove enough mud under Devitt Road to put a hole in the gravel lane. Dams began backing up water that threatened to cover driveways at the low end of the road where it joins Summit Highway.

He said neighbors feared a school bus would punch through the roadway and crash.

“They said, ‘What about our kids?’” Goodson said.

Benton County asked to trap the beavers, and the Goodsons denied local government workers access, he said.

“We said, 'No, we want to keep the beaver and their dams,'” Goodson said.

As beavers survey the landscape, they only see flood plains, the interface between running water and prey species, such as willow and berry shrubs, and potential sites for wood-and-mud dams.

They don’t see property lines.

Goodson said the number of beavers on his property declined as the animals wandered into neighboring properties and were killed. Oregon considers the mighty beaver a predator. Under state law, landowners can shoot or trap and kill predator animals that kill livestock, eat crops or destroy property.

The key

Westly told the assembled watershed council that landowner participation is key to the nonprofit’s efforts to improve the Marys River.

The restoration project started more than a half-decade ago saw trees wrapped to discourage beavers from gnawing, and long pilings driven to create structures similar to dams and encourage the animals to build elsewhere.

In the case of the Goodsons’ bridge, water flows from one of the human-started beaver dams, beneath their driveway, then to a beaver dam downstream on Devitt Creek before it empties into the Marys River.

Where there’s a beaver dam, there’s complexity — water slows and fans out and fills grass and branches and filters between willows. That covered stream is cooled and provides cover, making the trip easier for juvenile fish that use side channels like Devitt Creek to eat and rest on their way down the Marys.

Industrialization of the land was the competing interest. In that realm of land management, clearing native vegetation for agriculture or building concrete and steel structures to divert water for power yielded streamlining and efficiency and simplicity.

Much of watershed councils' work has been to deal with that vision's consequences for the land.

Councils place wooden structures in rivers to provide shade and cover. They place obstructions to slow water down and improve fish passages.

But they realized they weren't the only ones. The council that organizes efforts to restore the headwaters of the Marys River realized that beavers were already doing much of that work.

“What other species does that?” Marys River Watershed Council Executive Director Holly Purpura mused.

Efforts, she said, to restore beaver habitat where the rodents have been killed or relocated or outcompeted by humans is analogous with efforts to restore fish populations.

“We help them so they can help us,” Purpura said.

Crews completed construction in 2021 at a cost of $390,560, working to improve private property and also beaver habitat, the culmination of about two decades of planning, measuring, outreach and building.

The council first identified warmer streams in 1999, then in 2003 established temperature as a major detriment to water quality and a potential harm to cutthroat trout that lived there.

Temperatures were monitored after 2010 and waterways prioritized in 2015, verified in 2019 after "extensive" outreach to landowners, Purpura said, with construction permitted in 2020 and 2021.

Efforts in Oregon to restore salmon began funneling funds to watershed councils in the late 1990s. Millions of dollars now filter down to councils from federal and charity trust funding, granted from monies earmarked for fish and watershed enhancement.

Ideally, Purpura said, watershed councils represent and reflect the population that lives where precipitation collects and drains and becomes the states’ rivers.

That brings all sorts of people to the mediation table with goals ranging from industrial land use to conservation.

Where human-started beaver dams have appeared, beavers have been invited into that partnership.

“Coexistence is key,” Purpura said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

