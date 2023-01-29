Albany's newest resident is a Bengal tiger (at the carousel of course)

Never ones to be horse-only snobs, the volunteers gifted the carousel with a Bengal tiger. His name is Blake.

Blake is sponsored by Barbara Jenkins who began the process back in 2008. She thought it sounded like a neat opportunity and hoped to sponsor a cat, but was told all the cats were taken. A tiger was offered instead and Jenkins thought that would do just fine. Jenkins chose to have the names of her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren added between the stripes.