Albany's newest resident is a Bengal tiger (at the carousel of course)

The Albany Historic Carousel & Museum added its 42nd animal to its popular attraction on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Never ones to be horse-only snobs, the volunteers gifted the carousel with a Bengal tiger. His name is Blake.

It was a regular party, with refreshments and smiles from the carvers and painters who brought Blake to life.

The first community member to ride Blake, two-year-old Brooklynn Thompson, received a certificate commemorating the event. 

Blake is sponsored by Barbara Jenkins who began the process back in 2008. She thought it sounded like a neat opportunity and hoped to sponsor a cat, but was told all the cats were taken. A tiger was offered instead and Jenkins thought that would do just fine. Jenkins chose to have the names of her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren added between the stripes. 

