Albany welcomes outdoor fitness court

Albany welcomed the opening of The Fitness Court at Burkhart Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The wellness center is an outdoor gym that allows users to leverage their own body weight. The center was created with all ages in mind, and is adaptable to all fitness levels, according to a news release form Albany Parks and Recreation.

The fitness court was made to encourage accessible fitness that is free to the public. There are a series of full-body exercises that can be completed in 7 minutes, according to the release.

“Each exercise takes 45 seconds, with a 15-second interlude between sets, and is shown to burn more calories per minute than most other forms of exercise,” the press release says.

Oregon State football player and West Albany alum Porter Phillips, Oregon State alum and director of Beyond Football, Alexis Serna, and Benny the Beaver were present at the opening.

Users can download the free Fitness Court app that transforms the outdoor gym into “a coach-in-your-pocket-style” platform. More information is available at nationalfitnesscampaign.com