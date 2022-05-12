Albany to upgrade streetlights with LEDs

The city of Albany will change nearly 3,000 streetlights to energy efficient LED fixtures.

The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday, May 11 to enter into an agreement with Pacific Power to pay for the materials and labor to convert 2,886 lights to LEDs, and be billed at reduced rates compared to the current fixtures.

The savings in energy costs from the LED lights is forecast at nearly $113,000 each year.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for many years,” said Councilor Marilyn Smith, who added that she hoped the savings would go toward fixing potholes.

The packed council meeting also included “If I Were Mayor” contest winners, a plea to protect local cannabis businesses from large chain pot shops, a request for a fireworks ban, and awards for Albany Police Department employees — many of which highlighted less lethal tactics that saved the lives of residents suffering mental health crises.

Street lights

Albany currently pays about $500,000 per year for street lighting, according to a memo from Kristin Preston, operations manager. Converting the lights is expected to cost roughly $550,000, but Albany is anticipated to qualify for $232,000 back from the Energy Trust of Oregon once the project is completed.

If the math pencils out, the city will see a return on its investment in less than three years.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Pacific Power anticipates the conversion work would start in late July with most of the lights changed out by the end of this summer and all by the end of the calendar year,” Preston wrote.

In addition to lower energy use and cost to operate, LEDs are more durable and last longer, requiring less maintenance and replacement. They also provide better light, leaving fewer darker areas and thus improving visibility and public safety, according to Preston’s memo.

Police awards

APD employees who won Lifesaving Awards, and details of those incidents according to the agency, were:

*Officer Matt Thomas, who on Sept. 9, responded to a local group home for a resident in a mental health crisis. The man was armed with a knife and threatening to kill himself or commit suicide by cop. Thomas talked with the subject for 35 minutes, building a rapport, deescalating the situation, and convincing the individual to drop the knife. The man was taken into custody and treated.

*Dispatcher Kelli McMahan took a 911 call from a suicidal subject on July 3 and kept the caller engaged for 9 minutes while personnel were dispatched to the scene. McMahan talked the man through what to expect when officers arrived, telling him to never lift or point the firearm at officers.

*Sgt. Dan Jones, Lt. David Vaughn and Officer Gabe Flores, who responded to a report of a man on the outside of the railing of the Lyon Street bridge, hanging over the water, on Aug. 27. The man was threatening a fatal jump into the Willamette River 100 feet below, but the lawmen’s quick thinking and coordination allowed Vaughn to grab his wrist, and Vaughn and Flores took the man to the ground.

*Officer Jim Estes responded to a welfare check from a crisis line in Nevada on Nov. 13. Estes arrived near the Linn County Jail and found a subject who had wrapped a large rubber band around their neck and was pale and slightly blueish. He tried pulling the rubber band off, but there were too many layers, so he used his knife to cut through the rubber band.

Estes also received the Albany Police Department’s Medal of Valor. On Dec. 24, he responded to a report of a restraining order violation, and contacted a man who said he was not going back to jail, pulled out two knives, brandished them and advanced on Estes. Confronted with a deadly threat, Estes shot the man in the leg.

Officer Sam Posthuma was given the Medal of Valor for taking charge of the scene of the Christmas Eve shooting, directing other officers to complete required tasks. Posthuma also was named APD’s sworn Employee of the Year.

Flores also received an Exceptional Service coin along with Sgt. Mike Wood and officers Bret Adams, Erin Bagley, Perry Baker, Trevor Eaton, Ken Fandrem and Peter Teague. The personnel responded Feb 21,to a report of a man with a katana-type sword who was chasing people. After the subject was warned he would be shot with a less lethal bean bag shotgun or shocked with an electric stun gun, the man put the sword on the ground. Officers were able to wrestle the man to the ground.

“They did everything possible not to use deadly force,” Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden said.

Community Service Officer Kenny Allin was named the support service employee of 2021.

Laura Hawkins, community education specialist and APD’s new public information officer, was honored for distinguished service.

Protecting local pot shops

Tre Mork of Albany Alternative Health Solutions, 820 Pacific Boulevard SE Suite B, asked the city to support locally-owned businesses by creating a policy that would prohibit dispensaries from being located within 1,000 feet of each other. He added that most cities in Oregon have this rule.

Mork said that large chains that don’t contribute as much to the community were moving in and effectively killing small shops.

The council directed staff to create a report on the issue.

“I think we need to protect our local businesses,” Councilor Dick Olsen said.

Sean Kidd, city attorney, stressed that any change would only apply to new businesses, not established dispensaries.

‘If I Were Mayor’ winners

Albany participated in Oregon’s “If I Were Mayor” event for the first time this year.

Mikayla Chaffins, an eighth-grader at North Albany Middle School, had the winning essay in the middle school contest. She talked about improving access for English language learners in local schools, helping minority entrepreneurs and boosting the number of women and minorities on city of Albany commissions.

Chaffins finished third in the statewide “If I Were Mayor” competition.

Brynlee Washburn, a fifth-grader at Liberty Elementary School, created the winning elementary school poster. Washburn’s poster included a community garden to feed the homeless, a monthly meet and greet and a service tree by City Hall where people could write services they need on ornaments.

Mayor Alex Johnson II said the winners both did amazing jobs, and local youth have amazing ideas. About 60 elementary school posters were entered in the competition, as well as 11 middle school essays.

“The young people in our city care about our city,” Johnson said.

Fireworks

Smith briefly brought forward a proposal from a constituent with post-traumatic stress disorder to ban fireworks during the Monday, May 9 council work session. She pressed the issue again, as well as more serious consequences for those using fireworks illegal across Oregon, during the Wednesday, May 11 meeting.

Councilors mentioned fire risk with dry conditions during the summer, the impact on pets and other problems. But they also said it was too late to seriously consider the issue this year, in part because nonprofits rely on fireworks sales and have plans established.

City Manager Peter Troedsson cautioned that new rules might not change much. Kidd added that the Albany Police Department doesn’t have resources to respond to every fireworks call and dispatchers could become overwhelmed.

Council Member Ray Kopczynski wondered what the response has been in other Oregon cities that have banned all fireworks.

Councilor Olsen said he would vote “no” such a proposal. “I think we have enough laws,” he added.

Ultimately, the council agreed that Albany would emphasize public safety factors and being neighborly this Fourth of July — and councilors believe that tactic helped last year.

Other council business

The council also recommended that the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission approve a full on-premises liquor license application to Tacos El Machin, which will be doing business as Blue Agave at 2195 14th Ave. SE Suite C.

The city also issued proclamations for: Historic Preservation Month; Public Works Week; Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month; Military Appreciation Month; and Police Week.

Troedsson gave special recognition to the project to save the Cumberland Church and for volunteer Emma Eaton, who led the effort.

A party for the structure’s 130th birthday is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 and Saturday May 21 at 1400 Santiam Road SE.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.