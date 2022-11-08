Albany, this is the story behind your latest mural

For those passing by on Second Avenue in downtown Albany, life is about to get a little more colorful.

On a once large blank wall on 765 Second Ave. SE, artist Eileen Hinckle is almost finished with her mural depicting a child exploring the forest with a flashlight.

Hinckle often would drive by the wall and imagine the possibilities. A blank canvas.

“It was screaming for a mural,” she said.

Hinckle has been making murals for 10 years, and her art is already scattered around the Willamette Valley. There's the chameleon mural on the side of Reptopia in Albany, the Beazell Memorial Forest Education Center mural in Philomath and the greetings from Corvallis mural.

But this mural is a little different than those projects, she said. She had complete artistic freedom.

The mural depicts a child with bright hair and glasses crouching down with a flashlight illuminating scattered shrubbery and tree trunks. It's an image, Hinckle said, she has carried with her for a while.

She doesn’t like to divulge too much about her paintings. She wants people to add their own interpretation.

But Hinckle will tell us this much, she said: This mural tackles the theme of exploration.

“Exploration is fundamental in human nature,” she said. We all question things and search in dark spaces, she said.

She likes leaving her art open-ended but hopes it evokes in onlookers emotion or reflection.

Hinckle is the mural's sole painter. It’s been less than a month since she started the mural, but Hinckle expects it to be finished before mid-November, weather permitting.

Then, she will be in search of a new project, she added.

There is great power in murals, Hinckle said, because they are an accessible art form.

“Murals are really valuable because art is in a public space,” she said. “They can transform a space.”

Historically, art has been exclusive, she said. Often only elite groups could visit galleries or museums. Hinckle believes everyone should have access to art. And murals do just that.

“Art is for humanity,” she said. "It's for our souls, and to put it in an exclusive space is a tragedy.”

Having spent some time in South America, Hinckle is inspired by how other parts of the world view public spaces as a place to meet and go through life together.

“It’s a living space, a place to meet up, not just a place to pass through,” she said.

Meanwhile, most public spaces in the U.S. feel like interludes before getting to a destination, she said.

Hinckle hopes that when people see her mural, they take a moment, stop and look around. In some way, it’s a step to reclaiming these public spaces as vibrant places where life happens, where people take a moment to exist in a space, instead of just passing through.