Albany shuts down community spa for good

After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed.

The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure.

Past its prime

With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglas and sinking tile, the spa’s permanent closure is not a surprise to the city's aquatic programs coordinator, Scott Jackson.

“Over the past years, it's been closed more than it’s been open,” he said.

He stepped over the roped closure sign carefully. In a show of its current condition, Jackson applied pressure to the tiles surrounding the spa tub, they caved inward.

The weight on the tub is pushing down on the wood foundation and even starting to cause problems to the plumbing. The wood itself is deteriorated by 34 years of steam hitting it and frequent leaks. A few months ago, 83 cracks were repaired, he said.

“It’s 20 years past its prime,” Jackson said.

The problem is that it can’t be fixed without rebuilding the spa. That itself is challenging because the city would have to make it more accessible for people with disabilities, he said.

Also to be retired is the lift, a sling device attached to a chain with a crane-like metal arm for people who otherwise can’t use the stairs, to lift them into the tub. Many of the spa’s regulars are seniors, Jackson said.

Although the city announced its permanent closure this week, spa-goers haven't been able to access it for more than a month.

For therapeutic use

The closure of the spa means that people who rely on it therapeutically have to find other ways to mediate their pain relief.

In the month the spa has been closed, Cass Templeton, who lives with a degenerative disease that causes chronic pain, has been feeling worse. In response, she’s been having to dose up her painkillers.

But in the water, she has zero pain. She even feels less pain after her dip, she said.

Templeton said her time in the spa loosened her muscles and made it possible to then make use of the pool. Without it, she hasn’t been swimming lately.

“I’m getting by, but it’s not easy,” she said.

Templeton isn’t the only one who relies on the hot tub. In fact, there was a whole grassroots effort to replace the spa even before it was permanently closed.

A grassroots effort

Retired architectural designer Monica Weber drafted a plan for a new spa. It would have three points of access, a larger space to accommodate more individuals, and more space in between the doors, a configuration which currently makes it difficult to access the tub, Weber said. It would still include a lift, albeit a new one.

But getting funding has been difficult for Weber and the handful of others who approached city council back in September.

So far, the group has collected cans and held fundraisers to collect $21,000.

Although the last estimate for the spa construction ended up being about half of what Weber initially estimated, they are still far from the finish line.

The group has some grant writers willing to put some time in, but without city funds — to show the city approves of the project — Weber said it’s difficult to get those grants.

Parks and Recreation is partnering with the grassroots effort for the possible replacement, said Parks Director Kim Lyddane. Although the city manages it, the spa is technically owned by Greater Albany Public Schools, she added.

She expects the hot tub to be disassembled in the next couple months, but it’s difficult to say when a new tub might occupy the empty space. It very well could take a few years, Lyddane said.