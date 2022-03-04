Albany seeks focus group participants to talk housing

The city of Albany is looking for housing and business stakeholders to participate in focus groups the week of March 14.

The purpose of the group is to solicit information and opinions about housing strategies and best practices for their implementation.

The city is looking for residents or those who serve or employ residents who have experienced barriers to housing or can’t find housing to meet their needs; real estate agents; builders; youth; affordable housing providers; housing advocates; lenders; renters; and more.

Those interested can choose one of the following one-hour time slots:

1 p.m. Monday, March 14

2 p.m. Tuesday, March 15

10 or 11 a.m., 1 or 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16

9 a.m. Thursday, March 17

10 a.m. Friday, March 18

All meetings will be hybrid, so participants can join remotely or in person at Albany City Hall.

Those interested in participating in a focus group can email anne.catlin@cityofalbany.net. Emails should include top three time slot choices in order. Spanish-language interpretation is available on request.

Focus group input will help the city develop an actionable housing implementation plan. The plan will evaluate policies and strategies the city can employ to address Albany’s current and future housing needs.

The City Council appointed a housing affordability task force that will provide direction to the project team as the plan comes together. These meetings are being recorded and broadcast live and can be viewed at cityofalbany.net.

