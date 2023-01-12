Albany says no fair: Linn County allocates $8M-plus for special transportation

The Linn County Board of Commissioners voted this week to spend more than $8 million on special transportation services in the county for the 2023-25 biennium — but Albany officials don't believe they're getting their fair share.

The Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Plan totals $8,016,065 and will be used to provide buses and vans, as well as support existing systems and expansion projects, for transportation providers in Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and unincorporated areas of the county.

“If you’re living in a rural area and you’re experiencing poverty, getting transportation is extremely challenging, especially transportation that is affordable,” said Reagan Maudlin, special/rural transportation coordinator for the county. “It’s a really instrumental service to improve the lives of the residents of the county.”

The '23-25 allocations differ from previous allotments because they combine two state resources — from Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund and Special Transportation Funds — which are usually managed and awarded separately from one another.

The allocations reflect two types of funds: population funds, which are allocated to the county based on population data; and payroll funds, which are allocated based on payroll tax revenue collected.

Albany protests

Albany Transmit Manager Barry Hoffman wrote a letter of protest on behalf of the city of Albany, alleging that the Linn County Transportation Advisory Committee did not follow state guidance when making its funding decisions.

Albany payroll tax contributed 57% of the available funding, but the committee recommended Albany public transit services receive just under 40% of the funding for its expansion project.

Guiding documents state that the committee should, to the extent possible, sub-allocate funding proportionate to the amount of employee payroll tax generated within the geography territory of each public transit service Provider, according to the letter of protest.

“The city of Albany was not a witness in any public meeting setting to any objective decision criteria that was applied when the (committee) made their funding decision,” Hoffman stated in the letter.

Albany requested that either the committee reconvene and redistribute funding, and/or reduce the reserves to fund the Albany transit expansion project, which foresees doubling the amount of available bus service.

Maudlin responded that while the percentage allocation method is a starting point for the committee’s criteria, it should be construed as an entitlement. She added that the committee did, in fact, meet its obligation and observed guiding documents in coming to their recommendations.

Breaking down the numbers

Population funds for the '23-25 biennium total $670,821 and will be used to serve special transportation to low-income, elderly and people with disabilities.

Payroll funds total $4,361,150 and are limited to public transportation service providers and have priority to increase and maintain services to low-income households, as well as expand and improve transportation services.

Payroll funds reflect a priority to preserve existing services to the broadest geographic area of the county possible while supporting feasible expansion, Maudlin said.

Here are the approved grant applications for 2023-25:

Albany Paratransit/Call-a-Ride, $50,000; Lebanon Linx, $138,821; Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, $36,000; Oregon Mennonite Residential Services, $15,000; Sunshine Industries Unlimited, $65,000; Senior Citizens of Sweet Home— Dial-a-Bus, $50,000; Senior Citizens of Sweet Home — Linn Shuttle, $196,000; Volunteer Caregivers, $120,000. Total: $670,821.

Some of the larger projects include the Albany Transit System expansion project, which received $1.28 million and existing program maintenance for Lebanon/LINX, which received $1.6 million.

A hard-hit industry

In a densely populated metropolitan area, Maudlin said, people tend to use public transportation for convenience. That’s not the case in Linn County.

“In our more sparsely populated area, we don't have a lot of people who are riding the bus for convenience; the majority are riders of need,” she said. “The current transportation system is aimed at being collaborative with multiple providers in order to get people from places with few resources to those with more.”

For example, she said, those who live in Sweet Home have to travel to Lebanon or Albany for shoes and clothes. Rural students who attend Linn-Benton Community College often have to ride the bus to get to class.

The public transportation industry was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with closed businesses, fewer in-person activities, remote classes and reduced ridership.

As a result, base rates increased to a range of $22-49 per ride. People primarily used the service to get to the grocery store and doctors' appointments, and not much else.

“It’s been a long road trying to recover from that,” Maudlin said.

She expects the base rates — which have been pretty high for over a year — will soon decrease to a more affordable level as the world returns to something close to a pre-pandemic normal.

“Providers are getting close to pre-COVID ridership, and they anticipate to be very soon back up and even exceed those numbers,” Maudlin said. “We’re going to maintain the best that we can with the resources that we have.”

