Albany residents may have noticed a white truck patrolling their city parks. Yes, the vehicle says Albany Police Department. No, this isn’t a police officer. It’s a park ranger.

Marimar Moreno, 29, is the police department’s park service officer. The role is funded by both APD and the city’s parks and recreation department.

Laura Hawkins, APD community engagement officer, said the job came about as a response to community concerns about the safety and cleanliness of parks in town. She said residents wanted more enforcement.

“We want to make sure the parks are family friendly so everyone can visit and enjoy them,” Hawkins said.

According to a memo from APD Chief Marcia Harnden and Parks & Rec Director Kim Lyddane sent to city council in October 2021, the position was proposed as “an opportunity to provide quality in-person customer service and education to park users.”

The memo said the position would help curtail illegal activity like graffiti, camping and illegal dumping. The salary at the time was proposed as $95,000 a year with a one-time purchase of a $24,000 utility truck.

City council voted and approved the position Oct. 13, 2021, according to meeting minutes.

It took a while to hire someone for the role, but Albany now has its own park ranger.

Moreno, who started in June, said she’s still figuring out exactly what day-to-day tasks look like. But in general, she performs security checks at the parks, makes contact with the homeless people camping in Albany, keeps the parks clean and looks for overnight campers.

She is charged with patrolling all 29 city parks. Moreno joked that Doug Killin Friendship Park is her favorite of the 29 since it’s relatively calm.

Time in the community

The best part of the job for Moreno has been engaging with community members.

“I like mingling with the little kids and just interacting with all the people you meet at the parks,” she said.

The job comes with its own challenges, though. Telling homeless people they need to move their camps is always hard, according to Moreno, and she’s noticed that some people see her as a cop and want to avoid her.

However, her job functions are quite different from a patrol officer.

Moreno cannot make arrests or issue citations. She carries a Taser, pepper spray and a baton but not a firearm. She does wear a body camera.

Making a difference

Part of the reason the park ranger job came to be was because patrol officers simply couldn’t make it out to and stay on top of every park in Albany.

“We’re really just happy to have one (park ranger),” Hawkins said. She added that having one park service officer seems to be enough for the time being.

Moreno is still adjusting to life in Albany, but she’s looking forward to the summer where she’ll get to work different events in town.

“I’m just excited to meet more of the community,” she said.