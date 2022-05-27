Albany plans new $8 million home for its buses

Albany is hiring a firm to design what will ultimately be an $8 million home for its bus fleet.

“Construction of this facility has been identified as a need for many, many years,” city engineer Staci Belcastro said.

That's because the fleet's current "home" behind Fire Station 12 at 120 34th Ave. SW. is more like a storage structure, and a small one at that. Of the city’s 10 buses, only three are able to park under cover.

“The transit fleet has outgrown the facility. The current site does not allow all buses to be secured behind fencing,” states a staff memo to the council. The current property also lacks sewer and water services, which limits its ability to operate efficiently.

The city plans to construct the new $8 million bus storage and maintenance facility on 34th Avenue.

During its meeting on Wednesday, May 25, the City Council voted unanimously to award a $793,300 contract on the project to David Evans and Associates of Portland. The firm will provide consulting and design services, including architectural plans, structural design, a transportation study and other aspects.

About $650,000 of the design costs will be covered by grants, Belcastro said. City staff may be able to identify more grants during the construction process.

The new Albany Transit Operations Facility will be located on the north side of 34th Avenue between Calapooia Street and the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA. It will include an office for a supervisor, a staff room for drivers and other workers, bathrooms and other aspects.

The council approved purchase of the property about five years ago, Belcastro said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Albany has about 10 bus drivers, as well as other temporary and part-time drivers. A portable outhouse is available at the current bus shelter for workers who need to use the bathroom, according to a city of Albany spokesperson.

Drivers currently have lunch when their shift and schedule permits. For some, this is at Albany’s railroad station, where the transit administrative offices are located. Others have lunch behind the city’s bus barn or at Linn-Benton Community College, the spokesperson said.

The Albany Fire Department has asked that the bus storage be moved off its property so it can construct a new training tower and enhance training for firefighters at Station 12, a city staff memo states.

The total estimated project cost of $8.1 million includes engineering and design.

The design of the project will be developed over the next year, and construction could start in fall 2023.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to better characterize the current bus storage facility.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.