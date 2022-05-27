Albany plans new $8 million bus facility

The city of Albany’s “bus barn” may finally become more than a barn, quipped City Council member Marilyn Smith.

The city plans to construct a new $8 million bus storage and maintenance facility on 34th Avenue.

“Construction of this facility has been identified as a need for many, many years,” said Staci Belcastro, city engineer.

During its meeting on Wednesday, May 25, the City Council voted unanimously to award a $793,300 contract on the project to David Evans and Associates of Portland. The firm will provide consulting and design services, including architectural plans, structural design, a transportation study and other aspects.

About $650,000 of the design costs will be covered by grants, Belcastro said. City staff may be able to identify more grants during the construction process.

The new Albany Transit Operations Facility will be located on the north side of 34th Avenue between Calapooia Street and the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA. It will include an office for a supervisor, a staff room for drivers and other workers, bathrooms and other aspects. The council approved purchase of the property about five years ago, Belcastro said.

That site is not far from the current home of the bus fleet, which is behind the Albany Fire Department’s Station 12, 120 34th Ave. SW.

“The transit fleet has outgrown the facility. The current site does not allow all buses to be secured behind fencing,” states a staff memo to the council. The current property also lacks sewer and water services, which limits its ability to operate efficiently.

Of the city’s 10 buses, only three are able to park under cover.

Albany has about 10 bus drivers, as well as other temporary and part-time drivers. A portable outhouse is available at the current bus shelter for workers who need to go to the bathroom, said a city of Albany spokesperson.

Drivers currently have lunch when their shift and schedule permits. For some, this is at Albany’s railroad station, where the transit administrative offices are. Others have lunch behind the city’s bus barn or at Linn-Benton Community College, the spokesperson said.

The Albany Fire Department also has asked that the bus storage be moved off its property so it can construct a new training tower and enhance the existing training capabilities for firefighters at Station 12, the staff memo states.

The total estimated project cost of $8.1 million includes engineering and design.

The design of the project will be developed over the next year, and construction could start in fall 2023.

