Albany painting business fined $17,000 by DEQ, owner disputes claims

An Albany painting and construction company was fined $17,200 by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for what the agency characterized as hazardous waste violations, according to a news release from the DEQ.

The owner of the company, however, says the allegations are “bogus.”

The state agency sent a formal notice of civil penalty to Fitzpatrick Painting Inc. and owner Timothy Fitzpatrick on March 11. The document alleges the painting and construction company disposed of hazardous waste on its Albany property, which does not have a hazardous waste disposal permit.

The DEQ also claims the company did not determine whether the waste generated at the facility was hazardous. Additionally, the agency cited Fitzpatrick Painting without penalty for “offering hazardous waste for offsite treatment, storage or disposal, using an inaccurate hazardous waste manifest.”

But Fitzpatrick isn’t simply going to pay up.

“I’m definitely fighting it,” he said. “The fines and allegations are completely inaccurate.”

The allegations

According to the DEQ notice of civil penalty, the agency inspected the Fitzpatrick Painting Albany property on June 29, 2020. During this inspection, there were reportedly around 80 containers of various sizes containing waste discarded on the ground.

There were allegedly five 5-gallon containers of unknown liquid residues. As of the inspection date, the DEQ alleges Fitzpatrick Painting had not performed any hazardous waste determinations on these unknown residues.

According to the document, the company conducted a hazardous waste determination after the inspection on the five containers and discovered that four of the five contained ignitable hazardous waste.

The DEQ also alleges on Nov. 24, 2020, Fitzpatrick Painting offered up waste for shipment, and a manifest shows that the company was disposing of 400 pounds of waste paint material.

However the notice claims that the actual amount of hazardous waste shipped and disposed was 1,376 pounds. On Dec. 9, 2020, the manifest was corrected to reflect the actual amount of waste, according to the notice.

The hazardous waste shipped fell under two waste codes: methylene chloride and xylene, according to the DEQ.

Furthermore, during the June 29, 2020, inspection, the agency claims there were 2 cubic yards of construction debris disposed on the property, including bricks, concrete, drywall and asphalt.

There was also allegedly red and white staining on the ground near the main building on the property where some painting equipment had been cleaned, according to the DEQ. The rinse water containing water-based paint was reportedly disposed on the ground.

Next steps

Fitzpatrick isn’t going down without a fight, he said. He maintains that the claims made by the DEQ are simply not true. Fitzpatrick said he has hired an attorney.

According to DEQ Public Affairs Specialist Dylan Darling, Fitzpatrick Painting filed an appeal to the case on March 31 and requested a hearing.

Darling said if the case proceeds, it will go before an administrative law judge, but a settlement may be reached before then.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

