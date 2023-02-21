Many people now know the name Tyre Nichols because of his death; but at a candlelight vigil on Monday, Feb. 20, people gathered at an Albany church to remember his life.

On Jan. 7, Memphis police officers pulled over Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and violently beat him for three minutes. He died three days later, and on Jan. 27, the city released video footage that showed the officers pummeling him with batons and their fists, tasing him and kicking him.

Five Black officers were fired after an internal investigation found them to be “directly responsible” for the beating. They're facing charges of second-degree murder. The events sparked protests across the country.

Locally, to create a space to mourn, the Linn Benton NAACP put together a vigil for those who were collectively grieving.

But in doing so, organizers wanted to celebrate his life, Vice President John Phillips IV said.

Life in images

In the pews of The Grove Church, 41 W First Ave., attendees gathered between tea light candles and projections of photographs — photographs Nichols took.

Images of bridges, cityscapes and sunsets flashed on a screen as participants spoke about who Nichols was as a son, a parent and a friend.

Looking at his art gave him a “new sense of being in the moment,” Phillips said.

“As a Black man with many passions and interests, I grieve for Tyre and his mother and father. I grieve for his son,” said Jason Dorsette, president of the Linn Benton NAACP.

Nichols had a passion for photography and skateboarding since he was a little boy, Dorsette said. When he wasn’t busy at work for the local FedEx, he was with his 4-year-old son, he said.

His close friends say that everything Nichols did was an attempt to better himself as a father, Dorsette said.

“I am reminded that we are a triumphant people, and our creator will never put more on us than we can bear," he said, “I choose to celebrate Tyre’s life.”

A call for change

“When I reflected on Tyre’s life, seeing these pictures, my heart started to hurt,” Dorsette said.

In experiencing grief, it’s important that the community not rush the process — while still calling for change, Dorsette said.

“I am asking for us to give ourselves grace and compassion and to double down our efforts to push local and national legislatures to create real policy and laws that would radically replace the system of policing and training across the United States,” he said.

Through Nichols's social media feeds, Dorsette learned Nichols had a distrust for government systems, but despite that, his close friends said he considered joining law enforcement to spur changes from the inside.

“Oftentimes we look for hope in the darkness, and you have to be a part of the system to change the system,” Dorsette said.

He urged those listening to get involved with political advocacy to “unearth and expose bad policing.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Heather Carmicheal, pastor of The Grove Church, recited the poem, "I Dream a World" by Langston Hughes.

“I wanted us to focus on the humanity of each other,” she said. “Police brutality happens because people don’t see the humanity in each other,” she said in an interview after the vigil.

What happened to Nichols was terrible, but Carmicheal wanted to share there was hope. Nichols was someone who hoped the world would be a better place.

“Us coming together is the opportunity to grieve the way our world is and hope the way it can be,” Carmicheal said.

Related stories: