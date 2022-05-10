Albany devising idea to incentivize developers to build smaller homes

Albany City Council members hope a big idea will lead to the construction of more small homes to boost housing affordability.

During a Monday work session, the council discussed creating tiers for system development charges — the fees the city requires developers to pay upfront for services their future homebuyers will use, such as sewers and roadways — based on size. Currently, the city asks for uniform fees regardless of how big the homes are and how many people will eventually live in them.

Councilors directed staff to move forward with the matter. Public hearings likely will be scheduled on the issue in the coming months.

Under discussion Monday were water, wastewater and transportation system development charges. Under the proposal, builders would get a discount for smaller homes, and face higher fees for large houses.

“I really like the idea of a scaled process simply because it makes it much more equitable,” Councilor Ray Kopczynski said.

Council member Stacey Bartholomew said the savings may convince developers to build smaller homes in subdivisions.

System development charges are one-time fees for new development. They provide a mechanism to allow new growth in a community to pay for its share of infrastructure costs rather than having the burden fall on existing residents or property owners, according to the city of Albany’s website.

Infrastructure finance expert Deb Galardi, principal of Portland-based Galardi Rothstein Group, gave a presentation during the work session, and told the council that data shows a relationship between house size and impacts on municipal services.

For example, an analysis of Albany water usage from June to September over three years showed that houses in the 1,000- to 1,250-square-foot range used an average of 200 gallons per day, while a 3,750- to 4,000-square-foot house would use more than 500 gallons per day, according to Galardi’s presentation.

Albany’s system development charges add up to nearly $13,800 for new homes. They are: $3,394 for water; $4,255 for wastewater; $4,402 for transportation; and $1,720 for parks (based on a 1,500-square-foot home).

Parks fees are not included in the new proposal, as those have been scaled based on home size since 1993.

Under the current rates, developers must pay $12,050 for each new home in system development charges for water, wastewater and transportation, Galardi said.

Under the scaled proposal, a developer's fees would drop by 39%, to $7,303, for a 1,000-square-foot home. The scaled total for a 1,500-square-foot home would be $10,804, a dip of 10%.

A home of 2,200 square feet would face $11,806 in fees under the proposal, down 2%.

Homes larger than 3,000 square feet would fetch more fees than developers currently pay. For example, a 3,000-square-foot home would see system development charges of $12,951 under the scaled proposal, up 7%, while a 3,200-square-foot house would see an increase to $15,104, a jump of 25%.

Galardi stressed that the suggested fees were designed to have a neutral impact on the city’s coffers, but that would ultimately depend on future housing characteristics determined by the market.

Chris Bailey, Albany Public Works operations director, said staff would need to spend a little more time in assessing the proposed charges, but the city already collects the square footage of new houses.

The City Council has been discussing system development charges due in part to House Bill 2001, which was passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019, and allows for middle housing development — such as duplexes and triplexes — in areas zoned for single family housing.

“One of the bill’s requirements is for local governments to consider ways to increase the affordability of middle housing by considering policy changes that include, among other things, waiving or deferring SDCs,” Rob Emmons, assistant city engineer, wrote in a June 2021 memo to the council.

At that time, the City Council had already directed staff to evaluate system development charges to assess how they could be updated to more accurately reflect the impact of smaller homes and middle housing on Albany.

Emmons said by email that there is a trend among Oregon municipalities to structure system development charges to account for the impact homes have on city utilities.

“Although this effort, by itself, may not have a significant impact on the cost of a home, it is a small piece of the puzzle over which the city has some control,” Emmons wrote in a December 2021 memo to the council.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

