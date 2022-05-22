Albany development charges could go way up

Developers could soon pay thousands of dollars more to build each new home in the city of Albany.

The Albany City Council is scheduled to discuss increases to its parks system development charge during a work session on Monday, May 23 and a public hearing is on the agenda for the government body’s regular meeting on Wednesday, May 25.

Inflationary increases to other system development charges and other fees are set for the Monday work session, as well, and will likely be the subject of a public hearing during the council’s regular June 8 meeting.

System development charges are one-time fees assessed to new construction that pays for the cost of expanding public facilities that result from growth.

Those charges have been a hot topic for the City Council. During a work session on Monday, May 9, the council discussed a scaled system for developer fees that would result in smaller fees for smaller homes, and larger fees for larger houses. Councilors hoped that the proposed changes would encourage the construction of more affordable housing within the city.

Parks fees

The parks system development charge in Albany hasn’t been updated since 2001, according to a memo from Kym Lyddane, Albany Parks and Recreation director. As a result, the current developer fee generates limited funds for parks that are not enough to maintain the current system and allow for growth in new areas of the city, Lyddane added.

In the next decade, Albany is expected to see population growth of more than 10,000, with most new residents arriving in neighborhoods in south and east Albany.

“Without SDC funding, these areas will remain recreation and park deserts as there will not be adequate funding to create green spaces and amenities,” Lyddane wrote.

The current parks system development charge for single family residences is 56 cents per square foot and $293.33 per bedroom. That adds up to $1,720 for a 1,500-square-foot home with three bedrooms, about two to three times lower than surrounding communities, according to a city report. For example, Lebanon’s parks system development charge for a similar house is about $3,600, and Corvallis’ is $6,800.

Two options will be available for the council’s consideration. The first would ramp up the parks system development charge over five years to the maximum amount allowed. For a 1,500-square-foot house with three bedrooms, that fee would jump to $7,937, and for a 2,500-square-foot home, the increase would be from about $2,300 to roughly $10,650.

In the other option, Albany would simply charge the average of comparable communities. A 1,500-square-foot would be assessed $4,066 in a parks system development charge, while a 2,500-square-foot home would see an increase to $5,458.

The matter is expected to come back before the council for a fee-setting resolution at a June meeting.

Inflationary increases

System development fees for water and wastewater, as well as connection fees and post-construction storm water quality fees, have typically been adjusted for inflation annually, and construction costs typically rise between 2% to 4% per year, according to a memo from Robert Emmons, assistant city engineer.

This past year, due to unique factors, construction costs have increased 12%, Emmons added.

The council also previously decided to phase in other system development charge increases to water and wastewater development fees. The first step took place in 2019, but in 2020, the council decided against a second step in 2021, Emmons' memo states.

City staff have recommended that the inflationary and phased increases be made. That would increase water development charges for most houses from $3,207 to $3,801, and for wastewater from $4,255 to $5,055. Transportation developer fees would be subject to inflationary adjustments only, and would rise from $4,402 to $4,928.

Other council business

During its work session on Monday, the council also will discuss ward map boundary changes, and municipal code amendments regarding abandoned vehicles and an expansion of the Central Albany Parking Area.

The proposed municipal code amendments also are on the Wednesday meeting agenda.

Other public hearings on Wednesday include the sale of property at 401 Main St. SE, an annexation request, and a rezoning on Marion Street.

The council also will consider awarding contracts for the Albany Transit Operations Facility and a Periwinkle Path extension.

A proclamation of LGBTQ Pride Month is on the agenda for Wednesday, as well.

Monday’s meeting is set to start at 4 p.m., while Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Both will be held in the council chambers at City Hall, though residents also can watch online at https://www.youtube.com/user/cityofalbany or https://www.facebook.com/cityofalbany/live_videos.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.