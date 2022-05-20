Albany Democrat-Herald, Corvallis Gazette-Times earn top honors in regional contest

The Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times won first place in general excellence in the Northwest Excellence in Journalism 2021 Awards.

In addition to the overall win, the newspapers earned several other awards.

The annual contest, sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists, honors the best work by news organizations in a five-state region that includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. The SPJ announced the awards Thursday night, May 19.

The Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times won first place in comprehensive pandemic coverage for a package of articles by Jim Day and Troy Shinn that included stories such as: a local nurse working to vaccinate the homeless; a COVID-19 outbreak at an Albany church; how counties are getting hesitant residents vaccinated; Samaritan Health Services hospitals being slammed by COVID-19 cases; and how to tell fact from fiction with vaccines.

The newspapers took second place in this category in 2020.

Steve Gress earned top honors for sports column with his scathing commentary piece “NCAA tone deaf again in women’s golf fiasco.”

Andy Cripe captured first place in the sports action photography category for an image of Corvallis Knights players celebrating with a dogpile after winning the West Coast League championship.

Shinn also took first place in technology, business and economics reporting for a story on how mid-Willamette Valley craft beverage producers were impacted by supply chain issues.

Day also took second place in arts & culture reporting for his whimsical article on “The search for the last phone booth in the mid-Willamette Valley.”

The Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times competed in the large size division, which included newsrooms with more than twice as many employees.

