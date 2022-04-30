Albany boxing program provides fitness family for Parkinson's community

Kelly Becker sees physical potential in people with Parkinson’s that they often don’t even see in themselves. Until they meet her.

In 2017, Becker started the Rock Steady Boxing Lebanon program after working with people with neurological diseases for years as a physical therapist at the Lebanon Hospital.

“I found it really joyful to work with people with Parkinson’s,” Becker said. “I decided it would be really wonderful to start an exercise program that people could do in between therapies.”

She noticed her Parkinson’s patients would do very well during their time with her in physical therapy, but when they returned, they hadn’t done anything to keep up their strength in the interim.

A unique fitness program

Rock Steady Boxing is a national exercise program Becker brought to the mid-Willamette Valley after paying out of pocket to complete her training in Indiana. Six people attended the first class, and by the time the pandemic hit, membership had grown to 26 people with Parkinson’s, not including family members, who are also encouraged to attend classes.

In 2018, she turned the small business into a nonprofit called the “Synapse Fitness Foundation” with the greater vision of empowering people with Parkinson’s to live their best lives. It was her goal from the get-go to never turn anyone away for financial reasons.

For the past five years, Becker has volunteered all of her time coaching and running the nonprofit without a salary.

What started as one exercise class grew to also providing biannual health and wellness assessments and helping people set goals for themselves. Additionally, Becker connects people with resources, and she recently applied for a grant that would help provide educational classes for people with Parkinson’s in the mid-Willamette Valley.

“We try to make classes fun and engaging,” Becker said. “We want people to leave our classes feeling hopeful, joyful and connected.”

Classes are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and each session targets a different part of the body.

Monday's class focuses on cognitive skills, as cognitive decline is one of the unseen symptoms of Parkinson's. Wednesday's class is a strength and conditioning workout, and on Friday's, the athletes get to box.

The classes are divided by ability level, which allows people to work out alongside those at a similar stage of their diagnosis.

Slowing the progression

Becker said research shows intense, regular exercise is the only thing that can slow down the degenerative disease.

“When people get diagnosed, they have this feeling that their life is over,” she said. “They go home, sit in a chair and don’t know what else to do. To show them there's a whole community of people who are engaged has been really amazing to build that community.”

Becker’s grandmother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when Becker was a child, and she remembers the good days as well as the bad. Her grandmother has since passed, and Becker hopes her work with the Parkinson’s community will extend and enhance the time people have left with their families.

“It would have been really nice to know then what I know now,” Becker said in regard to her grandmother.

Becker halted in-person classes in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Two months later, she started holding virtual classes but acknowledged it was a struggle to get people motivated to participate online.

In-person boxing classes resumed in August with a vaccination policy to protect the high-risk Parkinson’s community. In that time, Becker moved the program to the Mid-Willamette Valley Family YMCA in Albany, which is a more central location for members, who come from Lebanon, Albany, Corvallis, Eugene, Salem and even the coast.

Living their best life

Maria Buttram is on the foundation’s Board of Directors and will become president in May. Her father, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014, is a longtime member of the program.

“It is a brutal disease,” Buttram said. “Dad went from golfing five days a week to being unable to walk in the course of four months. The program is the thing that has kept him with us as long as he has been.”

She said Becker most definitely saved her dad’s life, and she is inspired by Becker’s passion for the Parkinson’s community.

The foundation's "Punching Out Parkinson's" event Saturday, April 30 is in honor of Parkinson’s Awareness Month. In the past, the community has held summer picnics and Halloween costume parties, all of which help to keep the group connected and motivated.

Roger Asbahr received his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2018 and joined Becker’s program shortly after. A lifelong musician, he hadn’t been able to play his guitar in over a year. After six months of Becker’s classes, he was once again able to play music.

He even wrote "The Parky Anthem," a catchy jig about fighting back Parkinson's and finding a supportive community in the process.

“I started the class kind of embarrassed and reluctant, and everybody was so kind cause we’re all in the same fix,” Asbahr said. “Now it’s really a big family.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

