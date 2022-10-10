Air quality alert issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Smoke from wildfires could hang in the air in Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas for much of this week.

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued on Monday, Oct. 10 an air quality advisory through Friday, Oct. 14 that included the three largest cities in Linn and Benton counties.

The south Willamette Valley and the Cascade foothills in Lane County also were included, according to the National Weather Service, which shared the advisory.

The primary cause of the smoke is the Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge.

Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday.

“Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems,” the notice states. “Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.”

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality also issued an air quality advisory for Clackamas, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lane, Multnomah and Washington counties, warning of smoke impacts from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington.