Agencies work together to study crosswalk options in Philomath

Heading westbound on their way out of Philomath, motorists will often begin to accelerate along about Eighth Street.

Some of those drivers may be jockeying for position with Main Street’s two lanes merging into one. Another factor could be that they’ve left the more visual surroundings of the downtown area and now have the perception that they’re leaving town.

Over the past few years, pedestrians have been crossing with more frequency at Ninth Street as the west end of town has developed with new businesses. A tragedy last month in Corvallis that took the life of an 11-year-old girl has heightened awareness of crosswalk safety.

Philomath business owner Tricia Salcido recently shared a scary moment she witnessed along that west-end stretch and it prompted her to contact law enforcement and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

“An elementary-aged little boy darted in front of my car and it was really scary because even though I was able to slam on my brakes — I was in the righthand lane — the car in the lefthand lane couldn’t see him darting across the road in front of me and almost hit the kid,” she said.

It’s one of those moments that can make your heart skip a beat.