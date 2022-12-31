Woman charged with attempted murder in Blodgett shooting

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 57-year-old Blodgett woman for attempted murder after she reportedly shot a man early Thursday, Dec. 29, then fled from the residence they shared.
Tina Gonzales-Ross was arrested late Friday, Dec. 30, for crimes against a 62-year-old man, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital where he underwent surgery, according to Benton County.
Deputies searched for Gonzales-Ross after she apparently left in her vehicle. They found her with multiple wounds from gunshots and located Gonzales-Ross with her vehicle on Clem Road, about 7 miles to the west, near Burnt Woods in Lincoln County.
She was lodged in Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and attempted murder.
If convicted, attempted murder is a Measure 11 crime carrying a minimum sentence of 7½ years.
Corvallis Police Department cited Gonzales-Ross Sept. 15, 2022, with several alcohol- and driving-related misdemeanor crimes stemming from a crash in October 2021 when she reportedly drove a car into another vehicle then left the scene.
Gonzales-Ross was cited with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failure to perform duties of a driver after damaging property, second-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
All charges are misdemeanor crimes.
