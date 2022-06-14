 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why there will be a TON of emergency vehicles in Harrisburg on Thursday

Emergency vehicles and first responders fill downtown Harrisburg to respond to a simulated hazardous material spill on Thursday, June 16.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office ask people to avoid calling 911 about the training to avoid inundating emergency dispatchers with calls.

Organizers will set aside a public viewing area in BN Park, according to a news release, near the corner of North Fourth and Smith streets.

Linn County Emergency Operations Center is slated to push electronic notifications about the exercise.

No start time was provided.

Mid Valley Emergency Planning Committee tapped Yakima, Washington-based disaster response training contractor Wiland Associates to hold the mock spill it’s calling "Harrisburg Full-Scale Exercise."

A Wiland representative in April encouraged “participation across the board” for fire and health agencies and partner businesses, according to committee meeting notes.

