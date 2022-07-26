UPDATE: Garbage truck and semi-truck crash closes Highway 99 near Monroe

A crash involving a semi-truck and garbage truck south of Monroe on Tuesday morning, July 26 temporarily shut down all lanes of Highway 99W, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The closure extended between mileposts 101 and 107, according to ODOT. Travelers were advised to expect delays as there was no estimated time for re-opening the road.

At around 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said in an agency Facebook post that ODOT was still cleaning up the scene.

In a city of Monroe Facebook post, the city said the accident, between West Ingram Island Road and Losen Road, caused the power to go out for more than 1,000 Pacific Power customers.

According to the Pacific Power outage map, 1,142 customers were affected and the cause was listed as “emergency repair.” The first report of the outage came in at 10:19 a.m. Power was expected to be restored by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In an ODOT news alert sent around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said all lanes of Highway 99W were open again, but motorists should watch for power company crews who were still connecting power lines brought down during the crash.