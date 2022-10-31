Two drivers transported via air ambulance after Highway 20 crash

Four people were injured — including two children — in a Highway 20 two-vehicle crash Monday morning, Oct. 31.

According to an Oregon State Police news release, emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at around 5:35 a.m., a mile west of Cascadia State Park. Through investigation, authorities discovered 20-year-old Edwin Dominguez of Bend was driving eastbound in a black Hyundai Kona when he crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with 26-year-old Tia Miller of Albany who was driving a silver Honda CRV.

Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing factor, the news release said.

Air ambulances transported Dominguez and Miller to hospitals and ground ambulances transported Miller's passengers, a one-year-old and a four-year-old, for injury treatment.

According to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the highway was temporarily closed at milepost 40 in both directions. The agency encouraged travelers to take alternate routes.

The OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the scene. The Linn County Sheriff's Office, Sweet Home Fire District and ODOT assisted OSP.