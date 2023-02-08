Two Albany police officers shot and killed a suicidal man Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, the department reported.

At around 9:38 a.m., officers were asked to conduct a welfare check on a suicidal man at a home in southwest Albany, according to an Albany Police Department news release. Police learned the man was armed and in his vehicle at Freeway Lakes on Three Lakes Road.

Albany police officers along with Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to make contact with the man, the news release said. The man’s family members were already at the scene trying to talk to him.

A trained crisis negotiator was on the way to the scene but did not arrive until after events unfolded, according to police.

Officers and deputies tried to diffuse the situation from a distance and asked the man to drop his weapon, according to the news release. Witnesses and police saw the man, armed with a pistol, move it to his head and down to his side.

Law enforcement tried to remove the family from the scene and get them to safety. Witnesses on scene yelled, “No, no,” as the man pointed his weapon at officers, according to the news release.

Two APD officers fired their weapons at the man.

Officers moved to provide first aid and ensured witnesses were unharmed. The man was pronounced dead and found near his handgun, according to police.

All involved officers have been put on critical incident leave per agency policy. Officers with the Corvallis Police Department will lead the investigation with assistance from the Linn County District Attorney’s Office and the Linn/Benton Major Crimes Team.

Corvallis police will issue additional information as it becomes available.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Our deepest condolences go out to all of the families involved and the family members that had to bear witness to this tragic event,” the news release said.

The national suicide and crisis lifeline is 988.

This has been the third police involved shooting in Albany since the beginning of the year.

On Jan. 2, police engaged in a car chase with a Corvallis man that ended with Oregon State Police troopers shooting the suspect under the Pacific Boulevard overpass. A probable cause affidavit in the case alleges the suspect told police he was suicidal and told his mother he was going to attempt “suicide by cop.” He did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

A few weeks later on Jan. 25, an Albany man shot at police in North Albany resulting in flying glass hitting and officer’s eye. The suspect told police he was not trying to commit suicide by cop, according to a probable cause affidavit, although he knew he was shooting at police. He surrendered and officers took him into custody.