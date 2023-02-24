A Portland & Western Railroad train derailed Thursday night, Feb. 23 near Cheldelin Middle School in northeast Corvallis.

The derailment occurred at around 9 p.m., and the train was carrying wood chips, said Tom Ciuba, vice president of communications for Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services, parent company of PNWR.

Emely Day, who lives in a home along the railroad tracks, said in an email that she could hear an engine idling for about 45 minutes last night. She also saw one rail car being towed.

In an email, Ciuba said nine railcars derailed. There were no injuries, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation. Clean-up is expected to take a few days.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.