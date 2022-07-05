Texas climber dies on Mount Jefferson

The body of a missing climber has been recovered from Mount Jefferson, according to a Facebook post from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Dale, 29, of Texas was located deceased Monday, July 4 following a multiple-day search. Dale was reported missing at around 3:51 p.m. June 30, according to the Sheriff's Office, and a multi-agency search ensued.

Dale was last seen near the summit of Mount Jefferson near the 10,200-feet elevation mark on the mountain. An earlier Facebook post by Linn County Sheriff's Office said two witnesses climbing with Dale lost sight of him near the summit after Dale pushed on toward the top, even though his group turned around due to the conditions.

Helicopters with technical climbers searched the area, but weather conditions and dangerous terrain made the search more difficult, according to officials.

With help from the Civil Air Patrol, high-resolution images of the mountain captured near where Dale went missing. After reviewing the images, search and rescue teams could see Dale. His body was found more than 1,800 feet down the mountain from where he was last seen, according to LCSO.

The agency said this indicates he most likely fell during his climb.

According to the Facebook post, Dale’s family started a GoFundMe page and raised more than $15,000 to pay for a private helicopter from Leading Edge Aviation, located out of Bend, to take experienced mountain rescue climbers from Eugene Mountain Rescue to Dale’s body.

The rescue team conducted a short-haul lift of Dale’s body to a landing zone where the helicopter picked up the rescue team.

Dale’s body was taken to Weddle Funeral Home.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Post, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Lane County Search and Rescue, Eugene Mountain Rescue, Portland Mountain Rescue, Life Flight and Oregon Army National Guard assisted with the search.

