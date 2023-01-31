Stayton man dies in two-vehicle crash near Lyons

A Stayton man died in a two-vehicle crash near Lyons Monday afternoon, Jan. 30.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash on Lyons-Mill City Drive near the intersection of Mowitch Street at around 3:10 p.m., according to an agency news release.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered two vehicles had collided and one driver was unresponsive. The unresponsive driver was identified as Jesse Guzman, 23. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

While investigating, deputies learned that Guzman was driving a 1995 Dodge Intrepid east on Lyon-Mills City Drive when he crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a 2013 Honda Civic.

Medics transported both occupants of the Honda to Salem Hospital with serious injuries, the news release said.

It is unknown at this time why Guzman left his lane of travel, and the investigation is ongoing. The Lyons Fire Department and Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted LCSO.

This wasn’t the only car crash in Linn County on Monday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

In Albany, a 52-year-old man ran off the road at Southwest Queen Avenue and crashed into a canal. According to Albany police, he is expected to make a full recovery.

There was also a fatal crash near Albany on Scravel Hill Road. A 34-year-old Lebanon man died after crashing his car into a power pole.

“Law enforcement agencies throughout Linn County responded to multiple fatal crashes yesterday impacting a significant amount of family, friends and community members,” the LCSO news release said.

“Our thoughts are with all those who suffer in the loss of those close to them. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone to drive with care. Any reckless behavior will be investigated fully and those committing criminal acts will be held accountable.”