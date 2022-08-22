Some Sweet Home residents told to boil water before drinking

Residents in parts of Sweet Home have been warned not to drink tap water without boiling it first.

A busted water main prompted a boil water warning for part of Sweet Home, according a news release from the city's Public Works Department issued Monday afternoon, Aug. 22. The broken main, inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge, caused a loss of water pressure in the distribution system, potentially allowing harmful bacteria into the water supply.

The water main was isolated, city officials said, noting that if bacteria is present it could make people sick, with particular concern highlighted for those with weakened immune systems. The Oregon Health Authority requires notification during these types of incidents.

The affected area is the west side of Sweet Home from 10th Avenue to the Strawberry Heights subdivision, and Main Street to Gilbert Lane, including Vista Lane and First Avenue through 10th Avenue.

Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for a full minute and allow it cool before using. Store the cooled water in a clean container with cover.

Boiled water that has cooled or bottled water should be used for:

Drinking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Preparing food and baby formula

Cleaning food contact surfaces

Washing fruits and vegetables

The city will inform residents when tests verify the absence of bacteria and the boil water order is no longer necessary. Results are anticipated with around 24 hours.

The water is safe for handwashing, the release states, adding warning is not related to COVID-19 and coronaviruses have not been detected in drinking water.

For more information, go to information www.sweethomeor.gov or contact Dominic Valloni, Public Works Operations Manager at City of Sweet Home, 541-367-6359 or dvalloni@sweethomeor.gov.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by contaminants in drinking water are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or the Oregon Health Authority Drinking Water Services at 971-673-0405.