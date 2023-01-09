Sodaville ain't got no badges

To return to its glory days, all Sodaville really needs is a resort. And a seminary, a stagecoach line and a bustling downtown.

And a couple of badges.

That’s what the city was like for a couple of decades after it incorporated in 1880. Visitors flocked to the city each summer for some of the mineral springs that generations of people had enjoyed bubbling from beneath the Cascade foothills.

The town, about 5 miles south and east of Lebanon, was at one point lined up to be the Oregon capital.

But about a century later, flailing under a small tax base and substandard infrastructure, the city’s elected officials tried to give the municipality back to Linn County.

“The county wouldn’t take it,” said Roger Perry, a longtime local public servant.

And those badges? Possibly dating back to before the turn of the 20th century, they vanished in a burglary and were never found.

Only one suspect was named — Sodaville’s former mayor.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Not real cops

Perry was, until Jan. 1, the city’s mayor. He decided not to run for reelection, he said. But he did win election to the City Council, on which he’s served in some capacity since the start of the 1980s.

Long, long before city politics, however, Perry was a kid with a hot-rodded El Camino.

“All the cops from Eugene to Salem had my license memorized,” Perry said.

The 1965 Chevrolet was built up for street racing, mostly in Salem — the city that did gain recognition as the state capital.

“It held up well enough,” Perry said. “Three-and-a-half years of street racing and it never got beat by anything but the cops.”

Lebanon officers would follow him to Sodaville. Albany cops would lie in wait alongside Albany’s exits from Interstate 5.

Perry said he’d try to take Goldfish Farm or Scravel Hill roads to avoid common ambush spots near Linn County Expo Center.

And in Sodaville, Perry said, where he would commute from his family’s home to Lebanon, the city had a couple of peacekeepers who probably weren’t state-certified law enforcement officers.

“Acting cops,” Perry called them. They had .38-caliber revolvers and Sodaville city badges.

Their cars?

“Unmarked, more or less,” Perry said.

But they’d write tickets for driving infractions and offenders had to go to appear in court in Lebanon.

What Perry is saying is he really got to know a lot of the local cops.

“They were good friends of mine, especially after they stopped chasing me down with their cars,” Perry said.

When the pressure of fines and car chases turned his El Camino into a liability, Perry said he gave up racing.

“I parked it in the driveway, and there it’s sat ever since,” he said.

Sodaville’s ticket-writers gave up their shields at some point, Perry said — he doesn’t remember when, exactly.

The men who protected and served the city of about 350 died three to six years ago.

Those badges were for city marshal and a special police officer — a sort-of city-sanctioned, marshal-deputized security guard, or night watchman.

They ended up in a display case at City Hall.

“I enjoyed seeing them when I went to City Council meetings,” Perry said.

And then they disappeared in a burglary.

The break-in

Deputy Travis Boshart responded to City Hall that morning in 2014.

Stanley and Judy Smith, the husband-wife team running city government, returned to work Monday, Oct. 27, and called the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to report a break-in.

Boshart found a window busted out of a door and glass on the floor and desks, according to the police report narrative.

Stanley Smith, Sodaville’s public works director, said he knew computers were missing along with some petty cash from a safe.

Boshart also found an open equipment shed. A lock had been sheared from a door and left on a shelf inside.

He said in the narrative he seized the lock and sent it to the state crime lab as evidence.

City Administrator Judy Smith told Boshart whoever broke in knew what they were looking for. By her final accounting, Sodaville was missing more than $13,200 in Dell-branded laptops, power tools, water meters and dozens of other items.

“They came in with the exact tools they needed,” Smith told the Albany Democrat-Herald at the time.

Boshart was unable to lift prints from surfaces after they accumulated glass dust. He planned to check pawn shops for Sodaville’s missing equipment, he wrote, and wait for crime lab results.

The badges apparently didn’t make it into the police report.

“They just evaporated,” Perry said in an interview in November.

Perry said he’s not sure why anyone would want the badges. But he said he sees similar artifacts at antique swap meets.

Answering questions for a reporter, Perry also said he does not have the badges.

“I wish I did, but I don’t,” he said. “We’d still like to have them back.”

Also missing, Perry said, were the .38-caliber revolvers. Those weren’t mentioned in police or media reports.

Former mayor Brady Harrington was named as the sole suspect in the case.

Sole suspect

Harrington was, for a time, Sodaville's Mayor.

He started going to City Council meetings after hearing a city recorder had embezzled $30,000. Harrington heard about a backlog of needed audits and water infrastructure.

But "in eight months, I didn't really hear any suggestions on how to improve anything," Harrington told the Lebanon Express in 2008.

He won the race against incumbent Ronda Bennett, 79 to 66 votes, that November.

Then 15 days later, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported Harrington had recently completed felony probation.

Voters had said they wouldn't have elected Harrington if they'd known about his criminal past. But he won reelection in 2010.

Harrington became a fixture in Sodaville Park, putting in up to 30 hours each month landscaping the property after a resignation in the city's maintenance division.

He threatened to use his own equipment to patch holes in city streets.

Then the council replaced Harrington after he effectively vacated his seat in 2011.

Harrington had racked up numerous driving charges in six counties over two decades, ranging from traffic violations to felonies.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

A judge in Lane County convicted Harrington of a felony charge of eluding police in 1999. Harrington accumulated another 14 driving-related infractions before 2005, mostly for violating speed limits and driving while suspended.

He was convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants in Linn County in 2005. A Benton County judge convicted him on a charge of felony driving while suspended just two months later.

In 2015, Harrington once again was found guilty of felony eluding police, this time in Linn County. He was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence that December.

But no one charged or arrested Harrington in the Sodaville burglary.

He appears in the sheriff's office case based only on the words of City Hall employees who described Harrington peering into a window.

Mid-Valley Media was unable to reach Harrington for comment.

A town's tale

The badges still can be seen on Sodaville’s website.

Readers also can find a summary of the city’s history:

Sodaville in the early 1890s was a resort town, a popular place for a few months each year during the latter half of the 19th century.

At that time, visitors found a pre-automobile town with stables, a blacksmith and a daily stop on a stagecoach line. Downtown featured drug and general stores, a barber, a cobbler and a jail.

Sodaville even had a skating rink.

“This town was big,” Perry said.

Mineral Springs College at its height enrolled 100 students. The school was founded in Sodaville as a seminary, later reorganized under Cumberland Presbyterian Church to teach pedagogy, according to histories gathered by Lebanon Community School District.

The stories go that Ruben Coyle, a pioneering settler and early Linn County commissioner, discovered the mineral springs at Sodaville.

The actual history, of course, predates settlers.

What seems much more likely is the springs were, like many others, enjoyed by bands of Kalapuya language-speaking peoples in the present-day Willamette Valley.

Breitenbush Hot Springs, for example, east of Salem off a tributary to the North Santiam, is one of the oldest recreational areas in Oregon.

So is Sodaville.

But for likely thousands of years before that, people valued the Breitenbush springs for medicinal and spiritual values. The last of those were Kalapuya and Molalla-speaking people.

Then the settlers came, and as early as the mid-1800s also valued Sodaville's mineral springs for medicinal qualities. They knew the area as Soda Springs or Summer’s Soda.

An 1878 publication said the waters of Sodaville “are known to be beneficial in diseases of the liver, dyspepsia, and some skin diseases.” Dyspepsia — indigestion, that is — is the same malady Pepsi Cola is named for.

By 1856, disease brought by settlers had killed most of the Indigenous people in the region. The U.S. government signed treaties and began forcibly relocating survivors in villages to the Grand Ronde Reservation.

Three years later, Oregon became a state. Serving as a delegate from Linn County to the state convention was Reuben Coyle, who would later leave the region — and his family — chasing riches by following settlers for a gold rush in California in the 1860s. He likely died in that state in the 1880s.

Sodaville incorporated in 1880 and created its first law enforcement office soon after.

Cities under Oregon’s marshal system appointed, elected or otherwise employed peacekeepers who enforced city ordinances.

A presentation on the city’s website declares Sodaville was so sleepy that by 1910 that a blind man, George Price, was elected to the office of marshal.

He served with distinction.

The town burned in 1893. Sodaville’s city government estimates the town lost two hotels, a building with ground-floor commercial storefronts and several houses.

Another hotel was built but burned about a decade later. The city saved its band hall in that fire, which burned again in 1929.

“The city reached its height in the 1800s,” according to the presentation.

Special police

About a century after its heyday, Sodaville had a population of fewer than 200.

And, said Freda Darby, whose family has been in the region for several generations, Sodaville at that time endured break-ins and a house where locals believed drugs were manufactured or sold.

“A drug house!” she said.

Darby’s husband, Melvin, was one of the men in the 1970s who carried a badge from the office of Sodaville’s marshal.

Her daughter, Gina Darby, thinks he was paid by the city.

"If he did," Freda Darby said, "it was a minimal amount.”

Like Roger Perry, Mel Darby was into fast cars. Gina Darby said her father had a souped-up Ford Maverick painted in orange.

She remembers standing on the rear seat as a small child.

“Your typical country boys,” Gina Darby said. “He worked on cars all the time because he grew up on a farm. That’s when all the hot cars were out.”

The family said Darby's time growing up in muscle car culture taught him all the side roads and escape routes one might use evading the police, and he thought he could use that knowledge for good.

"He was serious, and he was fair," Gina Darby said of her father.

"He was unique," Freda Darby said of her husband.

Darby supplied his own car. He likely provided his own sidearm, family members said.

“There was a bunch of thefts. There was a drug dealer. He volunteered to keep an eye on it,” Freda Darby said.

The family described a device Darby made to stake out the alleged drug house.

“He took one of granddad’s hearing aids and put it on a phonograph,” Gina Darby said.

The sensitive microphone, attached to the directional horn from an old record player, let Darby hear conversations a block away.

“But between them was a horse,” Freda Darby said. “That horse got curious, and he came over. Then he sneezed.”

Darby nearly ruptured his ear drums. But he kept gathering a case file on the drug house, and the property later, possibly — no one recalls for sure — was raided by local police officials.

Like Perry, Darby’s family said he probably wrote traffic tickets. And he probably worked with another Sodaville man, Richard Kaczmarek, who carried the second of the two Sodaville badges to identify him as a “special police officer.”

“Dick was his deputy,” Freda Darby said. “I laugh because it was funny even then. I mean, Sodaville having a policeman?”

Under Oregon’s marshal system, local businesses employed security who were sworn to uphold local rule. They were paid for a specific job from outside the municipal money stream, but with the city’s blessing.

Those were special police.

Much of their work was absorbed in the 1900s by sworn police officers with state peace officer certification.

Oregon still has a special police law on the books — cities can appoint officers who can arrest people committing crimes against municipal water supplies. Those officers must wear a badge reading “Special Police” and the name of their city, according to Oregon Revised Statute 448.315.

Eventually, the volunteer cops ceded their patrol duties to the Linn County Sheriff.

“It just calmed down, and they didn’t need them anymore,” Freda Darby said.

'Always been rules'

If anyone knew what likely became of the stolen badges, it’s Ed Wortman.

But he doesn’t, said the director of the International Police Museum in Wheeler.

Wortman was chief of police in the city of Rockaway Beach on Oregon’s North Coast between Tillamook and Cannon Beach. He retired in 2015.

“When I turned 70, I decided to stop chasing taillights,” he said.

Like a lot of police, he collected patches and other memorabilia and regalia from cops around the world during his 41 years in law enforcement. His wife’s travels took the pair to Europe, where he collected international police accoutrement.

Wortman seeded the displays at the Police Museum with his personal collection. Oregon Historical Society referred questions about badges to Wortman.

“What do you do with 1,000 patches in a desk drawer?” he said.

One of his goals for the museum, he said, is to improve the relationship between police forces and the communities they serve.

Wortman said the museum is creating goodwill with an educational tourist attraction off of Highway 101.

“Respect goes both ways,” he said.

Unfortunately, that collection doesn’t include Sodaville’s badges. They could be worth money in the right hands, Wortman said.

“We don’t know what happens to things after they're stolen,” he said. “There’s a collector for everything, from spoons to nuts.”

Wortman said he worries stolen badges can be used to harm people. Sometimes, badges are destroyed rather than donated for that reason.

“That’s why you don’t accept just the badge” if you’re pulled over, Wortman said. He recommended also asking to see identification.

Wortman said he’s not surprised someone took historic badges from a City Hall in Sodaville.

"They’ll steal anything that’s not glued down or behind glass, and even then, they’ll break the glass to get it,” he said.

Wortman also is not surprised that it's difficult to track down records of who wore those badges in official capacity.

He said major shifts in policing weren’t uncommon, from the city marshal system of the 19th century to volunteer peacekeepers in Portland to professional licensed police forces starting with the predecessor of the state police academy in the 1960s.

Policing is a reflection of a community need at a particular point in history.

He gave the example of Wyatt Earp, by some accounts a ruthless and violent lawman who kept order on the frontiers of U.S. colonies through a regimen of gunfights and killing.

Eventually, cities calmed down and they asked lawmen to move on.

“Someone put their arm around Earp’s shoulder and said, ‘You know, we don’t need your kind around here anymore,’” Wortman said.

It’s not uncommon for records to disappear in the intervening years.

“You don’t keep records any longer than you have to,” he said.

That’s a curse for historians trying to prove when a law enforcer worked in some part of Oregon or finding out when a department started or changed its scope of service.

“It’s a blessing because it can’t be used against you if it doesn’t exist,” he said. “There was no lifecycle to a lot of it. They just took it out and burned it.”

Wortman said he thinks policing will survive the era of pushback and calls to defund law enforcement agencies.

“There’s always been rules. There’ll always be someone enforcing rules — whether that’s the police or the strongman or the wealthiest landlord,” Wortman said.