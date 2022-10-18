Semi runs onto Corvallis lawn after collision

A Corvallis resident got an unexpected visitor on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the form of a semitruck on the lawn.

The report, received just after 2 p.m. from the 1000 block of Northwest Grant Avenue, came in to responders as a semi hitting a house, but it appeared the truck came very close without making impact. Debris from the truck was scattered around the lawn.

A concerned citizen reported the crash near Northwest Grant Avenue and Highland Drive and said it involved the semi and a minivan, but it’s not yet clear what happened or if anyone was at fault, according to Lt. Gabe Sapp with the Corvallis Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Two people in the minivan were reportedly hurt, Sapp said, one with a leg injury and another with an arm injury.

The semi bore markings from US Foods, a major distribution company. The driver, who identified himself only as Mark, declined comment at the scene. The home’s resident also declined to comment.

Corvallis Public Works responded to remove a tree damaged by the semi and clear the road.