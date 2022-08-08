Search and Rescue team saves mountain biker on Marys Peak

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team rescued a mountain biker from Marys Peak early morning Sunday, Aug. 7.

At around 6 p.m., two mountain bikers were on top of Marys Peak trying to ride the East Ride trail to the Conner’s Camp parking lot, according to a news release from Benton County Sheriff's officials. About a half-mile down, one of the bikers got a flat front tire, the news release said, and the other cyclist continued to the camp to get a tube and tire pump.

When he returned to fix the flat tire, he could not find his friend. After searching some of the trails, he reportedly called for help at around 8:06 p.m.

Search and Rescue personnel arrived at Conner’s Camp at 11:30 p.m. to start a search for the 21-year-old biker described as a 6-foot-2-inch male who did not have water, food, a phone or extra clothing.

Two SAR members went to the top of the North Ridge trail and rode their bikes down. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, they had voice contact with the biker and found him halfway to Woods Creek Road.

They assisted the mountain biker to the end of the trail at around 1:30 a.m. The man was uninjured but dehydrated.