Redmond man dies after colliding with Lebanon fire truck

A Redmond man has died after crashing into a Lebanon Fire District truck on Highway 20 Monday night, Nov. 14.

Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond was driving a silver Toyota Yaris westbound on the highway when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a red Freightliner driven by 40-year-old Kyle Kemper of Lebanon, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

The crash occurred around 6:36 p.m. near milepost 16, according to Oregon State Police, and the Freightliner was a Lebanon Fire District-owned pumper truck.

Before the collision, witnesses reported Gonzales was “driving erratically,” the news release said. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing factor.

Kemper received minor injuries and Highway 20 was closed for around four hours. The Lebanon Fire District, Lebanon Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Redmond Police Department and Oregon Department of Transportation all assisted Oregon State Police.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to clarify that it was the driver of the Yaris who witnesses reported as driving erratically.